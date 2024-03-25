Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 93
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My signal provider is showing profits whereas i am making a loss, can someone explain why this is happening?
You are probably using a bad broker/server setup for copying this signal and you suffer from large slippage.
Contact the signal provider for advice.
You are probably using a bad broker/server setup for copying this signal and you suffer from large slippage.
Contact the signal provider for advice.
Thanks for the advice!
i am looking for "signals" service administration....so i can terminate the Signal operation through the standard procedure by giving a relevant notice to the "Signals" service Administration
You can stop your signal subscription by unsubscribing through your MT4/5 terminal.
Right click on the signal in the Navigator window >> Unsubscribe.
You can also cancel it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
hello. i receive this error as i subscribed to a copy signal.
what might be the cause ? and how can i resolve it ?
2020.07.23 00:51:19.701 Signal '3700951': signal copying for 'EURNZD' is prohibited
thanks
hello. i receive this error as i subscribed to a copy signal.
what might be the cause ? and how can i resolve it ?
2020.07.23 00:51:19.701 Signal '3700951': signal copying for 'EURNZD' is prohibited
thanks
Your other posts have been deleted.
Do not make multiple posts regarding the same subject.
hello. i receive this error as i subscribed to a copy signal.
what might be the cause ? and how can i resolve it ?
2020.07.23 00:51:19.701 Signal '3700951': signal copying for 'EURNZD' is prohibited
thanks
Make sure that you accepted all the simbols in the Market Watch (right mouse click on Market Watch - Symbols - Show all).
Besides, it may be profibited by the broker so you can check the specification of this symbol (right mouse click on EURNZD in the Market Watch - Specification).
I am a signal provider using IG-US.com with 15 subscribers from other brokers.
[link removed]
My signal correctly lists FIFO and no hedging as it is a US broker, however it incorrectly lists 200x leverage, where my actual leverage is 50x (IG-US complies with US laws on leverage, while their non-US accounts are 200x).
1. This is preventing a large number of subscribers from ForEx.com (all of them) from being allowed to sign up for my signal, and IG has researched the problem and determined that it is something Metaquotes is assigning to their US accounts, not something they control.
2. This is forcing all copy traders to copy at a maximum size of 25% of normal, BEFORE their own scaling adjustment from the settings window is applied (because MT4 assumes my leverage is the 200x listed rather than the actual 50x that it is).
Is there any conceivable way to get MetaQuotes tech support to even see this technical support issue? If they can fix the listing of my signal leverage to correctly show 50x rather than 200x, it will allow a lot of other US traders to subscribe in addition to fixing the 75% lot reduction problem making the signal a lot more useful, so taking the time to fix this will result directly in additional income to MetaQuotes via signal subscriptions.
Thanks,
Derrick Pendleton
Most of the problems your subscribers are facing, are just warning, they can go through with their subscription.
As for the incorrect leverage, the MQL5.com signal system detects the leverage on an account (and not on broker) level.
Hi, I have a cent account, can I use it to subscribe to a standard account signal provider?
Yes.