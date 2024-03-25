Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 24
You don't have to specify the mql5 credits at WebMoney agent.
All we have to do is this.
1. From MQL5.com site, withdraw to WebMoney.
2. From WebMoney site, transfer to WebMoney agents account.
3. Contact WebMoney agent to send the money to our bank account.
What your WebMoney agent anyway - (PM me if you're not comfortable mentioning it openly here) ?
Hi Phi,
When I click on "Payments" then on "withdraw from account" There are 2 methods, webmoney and Paypal (paypal has higher commission, webmoney has a lot of methods but quite UN-user friendly). For my these 2 options are greyed out. According to Alex, this is coz I deposit via Gate2Shop with my credit card, thus cannot withdraw. So maybe thats my issue.
For you, you didnt deposit anything, u got pay for services thus u can withdraw with these 2 methods. Am I correct that for you the buttons under webmoney and paypal is not greyed out? The button is labelled "select" (mine greyed out, not as visible, yours should be a clear button)
For me, in fact even the bonus credits for posting and for validation and registration in MQL5 credits (total of 3 credits) I can't withdraw by either of these methods. Bummer, and you are almost confused (hopefully not to the extend of pulling or losing your hair) trying really hard to help me. Thanks buddy!
Since USD100 is abt 3months worth of subscription, I shall let this credits expired towards the subscription and IN FUTURE, choose Paypal (they charge more, but at least I got local PayPal support that I can call for queries). I dont think I want to choose webmoney (there is only ONE webmoney agent in my country, I live in Singapore, not exactly big on webmoney, even though Singapore has world class financial center reputation). The steps are just too complicated just to save some cents. and with PayPal I can still transfer just sufficient $ for 1mths subscription.
Likely may give up with this signal subscription as a form of trading via MQL5, just too stressful!
FYI, Metaquotes make a boo-boo. I had MT4 signals, the provider is also MT4, he didnt open extra 3 trades, but when he closed the trades, MT4 generated THREE extra trades again (auto synch) and "realised" cannot find the trades (I read the journal log trying to figure out what the hxxx its created THREE extra trades), so closed it immediately and I lost abt USD3 for 3 trades! This morning I realised that it took ages to synch, cannot synch and suspended my trading. Lucky I ALWAYS checked on my acct, so I had to close a trade (lucky was profit) by myself, then MT4 "decided" now can synch automatically and enabled trading again!
FYI 2, I placed my MT4 onto VPS and I CHECKED my journal log (sorry for repeating) and there was NO connection error (like MT4 suddenly shut down) yet MT4 creates those extra trades.
The story was, provider had 3 trades, positive of USD3.44 when I start my subscription. I forced the synch so three trades were created. Everybody is happy.
Provider sent closed 3 trades, MT4 closed them, then tried to synch again and somehow, mistakenly create ANOTHER 3 trades then again "Realised" cannot match coz provider has no more trades. In fact the closed was already done, (not via SL, via signal), yet MT4 generate warning "cannot find trades to close" (very idiotic coz theres no internal system id stamp using the providers ticket number to synch my acct). Since they cannot "closed" (coz already closed) they create NEW 3 trades (hope u are not lost). Then finally "wakes up" realised that provider has NO open trades, so synch failed and closed those 3 trades immediately at my LOST!
PS: This internal numbering concept was an idea I presented to MetaQutoes. I really dont know whats wrong with MT4 and I can't find any disconnect for my terminal, yet MT4 can closed trades, didnt realised they were closed and re-created them again?
At this rate, I would lost some $ no matter how good the signals are, coz instead of getting 20pips eg, I would have to sacrifice 5pips coz of MT4's "intelligence "
My extremely beautiful signals currently are in test period.
Im just curios - If I edit/update description, will test period will start all over from 30 days?
No it won't restart the test period CeleronS. In fact, they tell you to edit the description while you wait for approval.
Hi Phi,
1. Well. Alexx is an admin, so he knows better than me, so maybe it is the case :(. Sorry for that.
2. Yep, my withdrawal button is clear and not greyed out.
3. "Likely may give up with this signal subscription as a form of trading via MQL5, just too stressful!", well, try free signal with demo first. Most problems of signal is for MT4 and I thinksthat because mql5 signal is designed to works with MT5 and not MT4.
Hi Phi,
I think the design of both MT4/5 is just not there yet for signals to work seamlessly. And I did subscribe to ONLY mt4 signals. I chose the signals by selecting "Signals", then "MT4" then "Real" to select signals that providers has placed in live acct. This meant that provider also has HIS own $ on the line, and wont just open trades to open trades. A real acct forces the provider to practice his trade and risk/reward management,
So in your options - signals tab, it shows that you're connected, where mine showed that there is no connection?
1. Funny. You are reply by by quoting me something that we both not discussing ;D
2. If your MT has connection (with that sucky wifi you told me :) ), and you fill everything correctly in mql5.cim subscribe page and in your MT, the you should have signal connection
Please do this, open your MT, click tools menu > select Option > and choose signal tab, and tell me from 2 pictures below, which one is shows in your MT,
hi, i got financial operation blocked ....
it says that my paypal address is not the same as the email I used to registered to mql5 account ...
but i don't have paypal with email address that same as my email in mql5 acc ....
can't i add my paypal email address to my mql5 account ??
thank you