Hi everyone,
I keept getting this error :
Credits: authorization for"my name" failed
"account number" :Signal failed send data[403]
I already reset my computer and checked all the options on metatrader but nothing
Anyone else had this problem?
Found it. The password was misstaped. I put it wright and now it works
i just got a subscription and totally frustrated now. 1) why am i getting only one trade, if i close that trade, there wont be any trade openning again? why isit open sell trade?
Does your provider use pending order? Paste the journal here using the SRC button. Don't forget to remove the account number.
View Certificate of mql5.com in Internet Explorer, like this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9969/page2#comment_404942
BTW, are you sure your PC running well, coz you run Win 8, 64bit, i5 processor, 750mb hard drive, with only 800mb ram ?.
oops, I meant 8gb ram & 750gb hd, sorry. Never thought to ask, but is using Firefox a problem?
No problem, it uses part of IE on background, many programs do that.
So how's it going ?
Well, It's one of many things that must be figured out and I'm appreciative of your help with this. Here is the IE cert for MQL5: