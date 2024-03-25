Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 12
Please moderator. After have synchronized a sign in my account this message appears in my mt4 platform:
Processing disabled due to provider's positive floating profit.
Current floating profit: 1200usd
Initial synchronization is performed automatically only if provider does not have positive floating profit. this will ensure that subscriber will enter the market at a price that is not worse than provider's.
you can enable immediate synchronization manually at your own risk for the current working session of the terminal. But it is recommended to wait for better market conditions.
◘ I am aware of the risck and i agree to synchronize trade positions immediately
what does this mean?
It means that signal provider has some trade(s) that is already opened and in the middle of profit. MT does not not copy/open these kind of trades, MT only open new trades from signal provider or copy trade(s) that is in the middle of loss.
If you tick "I am aware of the risk and i agree to synchronize trade positions immediately" then click "Synchronize Now" button, then those trade(s) that already opened and in the middle of profit will be copied and opened. If you click "Wait for better market condition", then those trade(s0 will not be opened.
The help file in MT4 does not have any explanation about mql5 signal, so you may want to read the help file of MT5 instead in here
ok.
Another problem that appeared just now:
Please , see if you can help me:
In My MT4 in window: daily (log) are appearing these messages on the signal of mql5.com:
Signal - different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal provider has maximal volume 1000.00, subscriber has 500.00
which provides should I take to stop this from happening?
1. It means that the broker of signal provider have maximum lot of 1000 while your broker only allow maximum lot of 500.
2. If you want to solve this, you can use the same broker that signal provider use.
just a thought. Is your live account micro? BTW, it's not a good idea to use live account on a demo signal.
is actually the same broker. The signal is Finfx-Demo and mine is Finfx-live. what should I do?
Nope, there's nothing you can do.
I don't think that's a big problem having different specification in lot size.
PS: I would be appreciate if you're not double posting/ post several comment with the same content in forum
ok; correct.
So even with this problem message, I receive the signals normally in my account?
I have a question: did anyone try Trusted Execution Token (TET)?
Well ... will try it on Monday by subscribing to some signal. Because I do not want to keep my pc open all day and night but as I understand - I do not need to in case of using TET which can be selected in MT5 menu: Tools - Signals.
1. Yes, you will receive signal in normal condition.
2. About different in volume, I will ask service desk later for clarification :(
