Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 29
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Why is it there are signals that is in archived state ?
Ah yes, I think there's one signal provider that have all of his signal in archived state.
It mean that MQ disconnect the MQL5 signal from that signal provider, and so, whatever attempts that this signal provider do to connect his signals to MQL5 signal, his signals will never be connected.
The signal is in archived state because the signal provider was banned for violation in forum rules and maybe also violated some signal rules, and actually, admins told me that his financial operation was blocked before the ban, and that prompt the admins to investigated the signal provider. Since admins decided to banned this signal provider, MQ also decide to stop the service for his signals in order to prevent anything that may give an undesirable result to his subscribers. Admin Rosh, told me not to worry about the subscribers, and that everything about this signal provider is under control.
No Phi,
I believe this is MT4 logic to match signals opening and closing. FXOPEN has NEVER restricted on FIFO, esp as I am having an ecn acct
1. Just FYI : there are some users that reported that they already upgraded their MT4 to build 464 and 469 (latest known build is 451). However these user also reported - as these moment - that they have no connection to MQL5 signal, and also there's no announcement yet about MT4 latest build in MQL4 forum. My suggestion is, since there's no announcement yet, you may want to keep the old build rather than upgrading - or have two MT4 running with different build. I hope that these new build, solve many problem with MQL5 signals.
2. Put it this way, if you want to appeal to MQ about your losses caused by MQL5 signals, its better to have a solid fact case, and so I may have to ask you a lot of questions that may sounds and fells like pushing you to the corner and edge of a cliff, to find the holes in your case, hope you're not get me wrong.
3. I forget. Sorry, that you spend time reading this but I really am forget what to write. Will get back to you later.
Ah yes, I think there's one signal provider that have all of his signal in archived state.
It mean that MQ disconnect the MQL5 signal from that signal provider, and so, whatever attempts that this signal provider do to connect his signals to MQL5 signal, his signals will never be connected.
The signal is in archived state because the signal provider was banned for violation in forum rules and maybe also violated some signal rules, and actually, admins told me that his financial operation was blocked before the ban, and that prompt the admins to investigated the signal provider. Since admins decided to banned this signal provider, MQ also decide to stop the service for his signals in order to prevent anything that may give an undesirable result to his subscribers. Admin Rosh, told me not to worry about the subscribers, and that everything about this signal provider is under control.
How in the hill, a signal provider get his signal archived for just violating forum rules, is in't supposed that his signal archived because he violate signal rules ?
And how about the subscribers ?
How in the hill, a signal provider get his signal archived for just violating forum rules, is in't supposed that his signal archived because he violate signal rules ?
And how about the subscribers ?
NOTE: Provider CLOSED 18/Feb/2013 TRADE which was opened at 18/Feb/2013, but MT4 closed my EARLIEST trade without matching back the opened trade transaction # against the provider and just did a a FIFO closure. Since it closed my 18/Feb/12013 trade, it then "Realised" that provider still has 2 opened trades, thus open it again as per the open price of provider's 13/Feb/2013 trade EP of 1.55430, (my ep=1.54685). This was the ticket#=8550968 in my MT4. It should have closed this and ticket#8387941 should have REMAINED opened!!!
PS: Mt4 is making me loss $ for no reason and for inability to match open trades with closed trades trade for trade as there was NO counter transaction stamp against provider and subscripers acct#
I experienced the opposite yesterday. I'm following FIFO rules, my EA modifies all SL so that older positions are stopped out first. I have a demo signal with FXOpen (not FIFO) but my EA is FIFO. I have a demo subscriber with Oanda (FIFO). I had 2 GBPUSD positions, A and B. When I got a stop, the oldest A position was closed correctly on the signal side. However, on synch, the service was trying to close the lastest B position on the subscriber side.
I was getting alerts from Oanda because I'm violating FIFO rules. I manually closed the correct A position and the alerts stopped. The synch service was able to determine that the provider and subscriber accounts are the same so it did not open another position like you experienced.
I have the same conclusion as you, the Signals service does not have a true linkage on positions. I believe it is just sending an opposite deal to partially close postions. This is how closing is done on MT5. On MT4, offset to close multiple positions is a problem. We never know which positions will be offsetted. Thus, you experience a fifo close and I did not.
Mike
Well you can also ask in here Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
The most frequently asked questions related to the Signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. The list of questions will be updated from time to time. Soon we will try to give answers to all incoming questions. Please, feel free to write a comment, if you didn't find the answer to your question.
hello ,
how to set the lot size if i want to Subscribe a signal ? i want to set the lot size for all of the copy trade to 0.01 , all of the copy trade i have now is from 0.05 and up , is it possible to set the lot size to 0.01 ?
How in the hill, a signal provider get his signal archived for just violating forum rules, is in't supposed that his signal archived because he violate signal rules ?
And how about the subscribers ?
Well, at that time, I actually was not really sure that this signal provider violated any forum rules. I approached admin and made a report about activity of this signal provider. After reading my report, admins agreed to ban this signal provider.
Forum is a place to communicate between users of MT5 or MQL5.com's service with other users and/or with MQ itself. What this signal provider did was - sort of interrupting the process of these communications in forum (I could not find better word than "interrupting") and so I guess, admins had no choice but to put full stop to this signal provider.
I think MQ did everything they could to avoid undesirable result or loss to it's subscribers, and so I guess, admin let the last trade run and then did not transmit new trade from this signal provider and put the signal under archived state.
If you're asking about subscriber fee, than you have to ask to Service Desk.
hello ,
how to set the lot size if i want to Subscribe a signal ? i want to set the lot size for all of the copy trade to 0.01 , all of the copy trade i have now is from 0.05 and up , is it possible to set the lot size to 0.01 ?
I experienced the opposite yesterday. I'm following FIFO rules, my EA modifies all SL so that older positions are stopped out first. I have a demo signal with FXOpen (not FIFO) but my EA is FIFO. I have a demo subscriber with Oanda (FIFO). I had 2 GBPUSD positions, A and B. When I got a stop, the oldest A position was closed correctly on the signal side. However, on synch, the service was trying to close the lastest B position on the subscriber side.
I was getting alerts from Oanda because I'm violating FIFO rules. I manually closed the correct A position and the alerts stopped. The synch service was able to determine that the provider and subscriber accounts are the same so it did not open another position like you experienced.
I have the same conclusion as you, the Signals service does not have a true linkage on positions. I believe it is just sending an opposite deal to partially close postions. This is how closing is done on MT5. On MT4, offset to close multiple positions is a problem. We never know which positions will be offsetted. Thus, you experience a fifo close and I did not.
Mike