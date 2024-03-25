Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 91
These are ECN accounts on the same platform (same broker) I guess then that margin conditions are the same all the the parameters for the accounts are the same except i am using one as a signal provider and the other as a subscriber account on the same broker. the currency pairs are enabled on both terminals
if you want i can post screenshots
You can also check the settings for subscription -
did that already May be you cant copy your own signal??
This is something with your broker's account anyway (margins, and may be - more).
Because I do not see the other reason for that sorry.
Yes, as far as I know - there is the limitation: we can not copy our own signals.
I have no idea how this limitation is implemented: by your issue/way, or some other way ... (because I do not have the signals sorry)
Thanks for your help i just hope subscribers to my signals wont face the same issue
Good morning. I recently set up my account on my laptop. I am missing currency pairs and metals. is there a way to fix this? Thank you.
Currency pairs, metals and more are related to the brokers.
For more information -
They are either not available by your broker or not enabled in your account.
For the 2nd case, go to MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols and enable the necessary instruments.
Is there ever any scenario when signal copying with use high lots than the orginal signal ?
Example signal has $1000 and is trading with 0.01 lots
My account has $10,000USD If i copy a signal will it scale to use higher lots ? or will it also trade with max 0.01 lots like the signal
Yes, MQL5 signal copying system calculates the lot size proportionally to your account's balance, leverage and currency.