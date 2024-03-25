Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Phi,
Apologies, ah...now I am listening. YES in earlier post I recall reading someone asked whether he can used an EA to "map" it out to trade the provider's signals then its violation, ONE mt4 acct is ONE signal, no other EA can EXIST, so even EA that helps to re-start MT4 (which MTi provided FOC for download) is NOT allowed to be attached to your subscribed acct.
Anyways, metaquotes has yet to respond to my suggestions (a LONG.....list) and sent me a reply email that someone is looking into this feedback. With great thanks to Alex who will also help to forward my suggestion on 2nd level confirmation as protection for subscribers, I am sure we could all look forward to greater ability by MT4/5
My personal wish was that there is a GLOBAL "blueprint" for all brokers should follow regards naming convention. Brokers used suffix to denote the various accts. Eg FXOPEN used a "DOT" to represent their micro acct. I was evaluating a subscriber with a fxopen real 2 server. But when I saw that the symbols has a "DOT" I dropped a mail to him. He confirmed that he is using a micro acct. Since I had a micro acct as well, once he opens for subscription, I may just transfer some $ from my ecn acct into my micro acct and subscribe with him. And if he is able to trade an instrument that fxopen does not support, I will EAT my own pc (esp if i also had a micro fxopen acct)!
It's difficult to have all-broker-standard-symbol-naming-convention. The symbol name is already an ISO 4217 standard currency naming convention. Brokers then create their own products based on that standard naming. Some naming are depend on broker connected banks and liquidity provider or their target client. So, one broker may offer EURUSDm for "EURUSD forex mini account" and other broker may offer the same but with different name like fxEURUSDm for "EURUSD forex mini account" because they have opEURUSDm for "EURUSD option mini account" and so on and so on :(.
One broker sell donut with chocolate, and the other sell donut with cheese, but we just one donuts :).
Now that you are listening, here's the problem we face with problem of mql5 signal. Not all subscriber have an error - and those subscriber who has errors, MQ does not know what is it that trigger that error, MQ does not even able to replicate the problem, and therefore, sometime we don't have the answer.
Here's an example : some users of MT5 64 bit with Windows 7/64 bit are unable to run MT5 at all, they have to install the b32 bit version of MT5 (click here). What is the cause of that ?, nobody knows, MQ is unable to replicate the problem and create the solution.
does JPY pairs need different strategy???
What the log says (Ctrl + T > journal tab) ?
Thanks phi.nuts!
Here is that log entry>>> 17:06:28 '530001619': Signal - failed connect to server login.mql5.com
In the option's "Community" tab, it asks for both login and password. I put in my MQL5.COM username and password, but it doesn't seem to help.
Thanks phi.nuts!
Here is that log entry>>> 17:06:28 '530001619': Signal - failed connect to server login.mql5.com
In the option's "Community" tab, it asks for both login and password. I put in my MQL5.COM username and password, but it doesn't seem to help.
Some subscriber had the same problem here Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4
1. I assume you have good internet connection and that your MT does have connection to server like picture below, right ?
2. What is your OS and what bit is it (XP, Vista, 7, 8, with 32 or 64 bit) and where did you install MT4. For Vista/7/8 we usually install MT outside C:\Program Files\... like C:\My other program\...
That what I can think of right now :(
Some subscriber had the same problem here Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4
1. I assume you have good internet connection and that your MT does have connection to server like picture below, right ?
2. What is your OS and what bit is it (XP, Vista, 7, 8, with 32 or 64 bit) and where did you install MT4. For Vista/7/8 we usually install MT outside C:\Program Files\... like C:\My other program\...
That what I can think of right now :(
1) sucky wifi
2) Win 8, 64bit, i5 processor, 800mb ram, 750mb hard drive. And here is where I have it installed, "Program Files (x86):
Is it hopeless phi.nuts?
1) sucky wifi
2) Win 8, 64bit, i5 processor, 800mb ram, 750mb hard drive. And here is where I have it installed, "Program Files (x86):
Is it hopeless phi.nuts?
Are you hopeless or giving up already ?.
You do use latest MT4 built 451, right (New Version of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal Build 451 ) ?
1. 3044/1 in your picture means your are downloading 3044 kb of data and uploading 1 kb. This is the explanation of MT4 connection status color from Metatrade4 forum
2. Try to install out side C:\Program Files(x86)\... like for example try install MT in C:\Another program\... or C:\whatever\...
To which they said, " That information can not be accurate. There is no possible way that on any of the MT4 trading environments there is an average slippage of so many pips. The only way that could be possible is during economic news releases, which would create high volatility. "
Can such a misunderstanding be explained? Slippage is an important issue and I wouldn't want to have incorrect facts while discussing it with my broker.
Thanks to anyone who'd like to shine some light here.
Also, I asked my broker, " Why are you shown to average over 20pips slippage in this MQL5.COM ranking list? (select slippage tab)>> average slippage in points based on statistics of execution at different brokers "
To which they said, " That information can not be accurate. There is no possible way that on any of the MT4 trading environments there is an average slippage of so many pips. The only way that could be possible is during economic news releases, which would create high volatility. "
Can such a misunderstanding be explained? Slippage is an important issue and I wouldn't want to have incorrect facts while discussing it with my broker.
Thanks to anyone who'd like to shine some light here.
I think your broker is correct, having that kind big slippage is impossible to happen. I don't know exactly how MetaQuotes calculate those slippage, but from that explanation over there, it just a matter of differences in spread.
There's also a complain in forum that mql5.com does not display mql5 signal data correctly (MQL5 signal provider reporting VERY errortic).
Are you hopeless or giving up already ?.
You use MT4 built 451 right New Version of MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal Build 451 ?
1. 3044/1 in your picture means your are downloading 3044 kb of data and uploading 1 kb. This is the explanation of MT4 connection status color from Metatrade4 forum
2. Try to install out side C:\Program Files(x86)\... like for example try install MT in C:\Another program\... or C:\whatever\...
Not giving up.
This is my version/build:
My server connection marker is still green/red but now is 559/0 kb
Here are my options settings and error message:
Community tab
Signal tab
I uninstalled everything and re-installed here:
c:/MBTrading/MT4
It could be my wifi connection, as you thought might be possible. My MT4 terminal is working and receiving data feed, but there isn't a connection with MQL5.COM
Not giving up.
This is my version/build:
My server connection marker is still green/red but now is 559/0 kb
Here are my options settings and error message:
Community tab
Signal tab
I uninstalled everything and re-installed here:
c:/MBTrading/MT4
It could be my wifi connection, as you thought might be possible. My MT4 terminal is working and receiving data feed, but there isn't a connection with MQL5.COM
View Certificate of mql5.com in Internet Explorer, like this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9969/page2#comment_404942
BTW, are you sure your PC running well, coz you run Win 8, 64bit, i5 processor, 750mb hard drive, with only 800mb ram ?.