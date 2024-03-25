Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 98
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I registered as a Seller and activated a Signal on my portfolio, but I am nowhere to be found in the Signal section.
Why could that be?
I registered as a Seller and activated a Signal on my portfolio, but I am nowhere to be found in the Signal section.
Why could that be?
You must see this:
You must see this:
Thank you for the quick response.
Where exactly can I find this page, that information?
Thank you for the quick response.
Where exactly can I find this page, that information?
Click on a gears icon at a top right corner of your signal page:
Click on a gears icon at a top right corner of your signal page:
Thank you, found it.
What can I do to improve my rating? Is my signal just too young? Do they see it as 'risky'?
I still can't find it in the Signal Search
Hi Everyone,
I have used my MQL5 account to subscribe to a signal channel through MT4. But accidently a wrong MT4 account (it's with Global Prime) was signed in at that time in MT4 and that one was used for subscription. Now can I transfer my subscription to another MT4 account (the correct one) or I should unsubscribe and then re-subscribe again?
Thanks!
Thank you, found it.
What can I do to improve my rating? Is my signal just too young? Do they see it as 'risky'?
I still can't find it in the Signal Search
it is still very early because your signal is started to be monitorede by the Signal system from today only.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Cant be copied
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Hi Everyone,
I have used my MQL5 account to subscribe to a signal channel through MT4. But accidently a wrong MT4 account (it's with Global Prime) was signed in at that time in MT4 and that one was used for subscription. Now can I transfer my subscription to another MT4 account (the correct one) or I should unsubscribe and then re-subscribe again?
Thanks!
I do not know all the particularities related to your accounts but we/you can move the signal subscription from one your trading account to an other your trading account (once in a week only):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I do not know all the particularities related to your accounts but we/you can move the signal subscription from one your trading account to an other your trading account (once in a week only):
Great! Thanks for your help. I transferred it with no issues. Cheers!
i paid 30 usd on metatrader , but only i cant see on mql5 , pls help me