Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals

I registered as a Seller and activated a Signal on my portfolio, but I am nowhere to be found in the Signal section.

Why could that be?

 
Domien Frans Demey:

You must see this:

 
Thank you for the quick response.
Where exactly can I find this page, that information?

 
Click on a gears icon at a top right corner of your signal page:


 
Thank you, found it.
What can I do to improve my rating? Is my signal just too young? Do they  see it as 'risky'?

I still can't find it in the Signal Search

 

Hi Everyone,

I have used my MQL5 account to subscribe to a signal channel through MT4. But accidently a wrong MT4 account (it's with Global Prime) was signed in at that time in MT4 and that one was used for subscription. Now can I transfer my subscription to another MT4 account (the correct one) or I should unsubscribe and then re-subscribe again? 

Thanks!

 
it is still very early because your signal is started to be monitorede by the Signal system from today only.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.



By the way, it is possible to find your signal in Metatrader search (I found your signal using search in Metatrader; search function in Metatrader is located  on the top right corner of Metatrader).
 
I do not know all the particularities related to your accounts but we/you can move the signal subscription from one your trading account to an other your trading account (once in a week only):

 
Great! Thanks for your help. I transferred it with no issues. Cheers!

 
i did subscribe for  <Deleted> , but i cant see <Deleted> trade on mql5
i paid 30 usd on metatrader , but only i cant see on mql5 , pls help me
