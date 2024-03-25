Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 99
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i did subscribe for <Deleted> , but i cant see <Deleted> on mql5
i paid 30 usd on metatrader , but only i cant see on mql5 , pls help me
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hi. I mistakenly subscribed to a signal on my demo account. I intended to subscribe on my real account. I have not bought the VPS and I have also not yet migrated the signal. I read somewhere in the forum that I can move my subscription to my real account, but this can only happen once a week. So my question is, do I have to finish setting up the signal in my demo account before moving it to my real account? Also, what would happen if I just hit unsubscribe on my demo account? Will I receive my 30 dollars back into my MQL5 account or once its subscribed its gone?
Also, the signal provider advised that we should use his broker for exact results and better copying. So is it possible to move the subscription to an entirely different broker on a real account? Please help. Service desk are yet to respond.
Hi. I mistakenly subscribed to a signal on my demo account. I intended to subscribe on my real account. I have not bought the VPS and I have also not yet migrated the signal. I read somewhere in the forum that I can move my subscription to my real account, but this can only happen once a week. So my question is, do I have to finish setting up the signal in my demo account before moving it to my real account? Also, what would happen if I just hit unsubscribe on my demo account? Will I receive my 30 dollars back into my MQL5 account or once its subscribed its gone?
Also, the signal provider advised that we should use his broker for exact results and better copying. So is it possible to move the subscription to an entirely different broker on a real account? Please help. Service desk are yet to respond.
If you subscribed within the last 24 hours and you unsubscribe you will get a full refund.
You can move your signal subscription from your demo to your real account, but only once a week here (you don't have to finish setup, you will setup the destination account anyway): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hello,
Copying a signal, quite frequently I am missing trades that were performed by the signal provider. Checking the logs, the reason seems to be "No money available".
Question is, how exactly is that happening, when the signal service is calculating the signal provider to subscriber volume ratio based on their respective accounts equity, currency used, leverage, and % of deposit used by subscriber? I notice that this is happening when the signal provider has a larger number of trades open, e.g. 20 trades, I have only 7 or 8 trades open in my account.
Could this be due to the margin used by different brokers? My broker allows 100% margin, so with $1000 equity I can have $2000 worth of trades open.
If this is the case, is there any way of preventing this issue from happening?
Thank you for your help.
Hello,
Copying a signal, quite frequently I am missing trades that were performed by the signal provider. Checking the logs, the reason seems to be "No money available".
Question is, how exactly is that happening, when the signal service is calculating the signal provider to subscriber volume ratio based on their respective accounts equity, currency used, leverage, and % of deposit used by subscriber? I notice that this is happening when the signal provider has a larger number of trades open, e.g. 20 trades, I have only 7 or 8 trades open in my account.
Could this be due to the margin used by different brokers? My broker allows 100% margin, so with $1000 equity I can have $2000 worth of trades open.
If this is the case, is there any way of preventing this issue from happening?
Thank you for your help.
Yes, of course this is the case, you need higher leverage or more money in your account.
Thank you. And can I move my subscription to a different broker?
paid subscription can be moved from one MT4 broker to an other MT4 broker (or from one MT5 broker to an other MT5 broker) once in a week only:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I have just installed mql4 but it doesn't work what could be the problem