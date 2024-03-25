Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 87
I have set up a new MQL5 account but it is not possible to get the signal. I'll stop at point 6. Can you advise me what's wrong? or connect to my PC and do everything to me?
Try to deposit the necessary money first in your MQL5 account and then choose the MQL5 payment method on the left in the MT4 terminal in order to subscribe to the signal.
I just can not get past point 6. Can you log on to my PC and do it to me?
It is written that your trading account is already used for Signal service (you can not subscribe because of that).
Create the other trading account and subscribe.
It is written that your business account is already used for Signal (it can not be ordered due to it).
Create a second business account and sign up.
Ade learn that the p.fanyn account already uses the signals ?. I created a new account and I can not sign up and I'll stop at item 6 for a payment
Please post only in English in the forum.
I have used the site's translation tool to do it for you this time.
Please translate your own posts in future or they will be deleted.
Thank you.
Hello everyone. For a couple of days I have problems to subscribe for a signal.
I noticed that the same problem has my father in his terminal and also a friend of mine. Metatrader 4 Platform. The problem is specifically at the time of payment. When you select MQL5 or PayPal does not refer to the link or does not open the page to proceed with the payment. I think it's a problem on the platform as I've seen it on other terminals.
You can try to subscribe directly from the Metatrader 4 (and make sure that your MQL5 forum account is having money enough to pay for subscription).
Hi,
can someone please help me?
i recently signed up to a signal provider.
I also added a vps so I can copy trades when my laptop is switched off.
However, none of the signals are being copied.
How do I fix this?
Check all the procedure about how to subscribe - just in case you missed something:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Look at the log files of Metatrader (to check any possible errors).
About MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 - look at VPS journal (Virtual Platform Logs ) - to check the synchronization and so on.
Make sure that you are on Windows OS (because the Signal service does not work for Linux and MacOS).
Some more related -
If you subscribed from your real account to proder's real account, or from your demo to provider's demo so -
Signal subscription with MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
why the signal I subscribed did not work
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.11.29 21:10
Check that you have synchronized your signal subscription with your MQL5 VPS.
SYNCHRONIZATION OF SIGNAL SUBSCRIPTION
1. When you are subscribed to a signal, you should check frequently that your signal subscription is active and you are copying the trades perfectly. Please go to your MT4 Navigator window and right click on the VPS number, under your account. Click on the >> Journals, option.
2. On the Journals log file that opens, you should locate a: signal enabled, message along with details of your signal subscription, like the copying ratio etc.
3. If you see a: signal disabled, message then something is wrong, you should go over your MT4 or MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals, tab settings again and then re-synchronize with your MQL5 VPS.
4. You should check for this: signal enabled, message regularly (once a day I would say), in order to ensure that you are copying the signal perfectly.
WARNING: After you finished with the synchronization of the signal subscription to the MQL5 VPS, you don’t need to tick the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option again in your local computer’s MT4/5 platform, because that way you will copy the signal twice and this is extremely dangerous !!!
Thank you for your help.
Much appreciated.
I will check this all out when I get home and get back to you.