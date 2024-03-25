Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 14
ok I go wait.
let him ask one more question:
This message on my MT4:
PinP signal to server 219ms
if I sign a VPS system PinP this will decrease?
The VPS system improves the signs of instability in the execution?
1. If your VPS is stable and have good internet connection, then the ping value may decrease. I said "if" and "may" because it's not a guarantee. The ping value may also NOT changing at all.
2. Did you meant "The VPS system improves the signs of stability in the execution?". I don't know the answer for that, because there's no data for the answer.
I have subscribed to a free signal system. How can I start receiving the signals?
Do we need an additional expert advisor to use the signals?
How can we set the lot sizes?
Can we subsribe more than one systems?
Thanks.
Maybe you should read this article first How to Subscribe to Trading Signals and also this https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signal_subscriber
they are apply to MT4 as well
If I am wrong - so sorry but I think that it is better to subscribe when market is open (because many signals are disconnected for now on Sunday).
If I am wrong - so sorry but I think that it is better to subscribe when market is open (because many signals are disconnected for now on Sunday).
Yep, I notice that too, some signal provider are disconnected on weekends.
1. Those signal provider probably turn off their MetaTrader and/or shutdown their server for some reason,
2. Their broker probably shutdown the server,
So be patient when subscribing on weekend ;)
2013.01.21 20:58:36 '15354': Signal - ping to signal server 375 ms
this ping message, greatly affects a sign scalper?
is a large ping?
In a simple explanation, ping is a total time required to send some data to other computer back and forth. This is the long explanation of ping on Wikipedia .
So if you have ping 375 ms, it means that it takes 375 ms for your computer send data to broker server and the broker server send backs the data to your computer. However you never know how fast (or slow) your computer send the data. It could be that your computer takes 200 ms (or 245 ms, or 187 ms) to send the data and your broker takes just 175 ms (130 ms or 188 ms) to send it back.
Does ping value greatly affect scalper trading ?, well it depend on how fast the price is moving. If the price is moving very fast, no matter how fast your connection (or ping), you may miss the price.
Is 375 ms a big ping ? my answer is I don't know. Some time broker takes time to process and execute our trade, so even if we have small ping, broker may cost us some valuable time to get our trade executed.
phi>nuts, is the magic number used to identifye synch trades? My MT4 EA uses the magic number, everytime it adds a position, the subscribers terminal does not recognized previously synch position. Thus, asks the operator to remove all non-related trades.
phi>nuts, is the magic number used to identifye synch trades? My MT4 EA uses the magic number, everytime it adds a position, the subscribers terminal does not recognized previously synch position. Thus, asks the operator to remove all non-related trades.
AFAIK, magic number is stored in MT, it's never transmitted to broker server.
What do you mean by " ... asks the operator to remove all non-related trades." ?, can you give an example ?.
I get the dialog box for exiting orders everytime a new signal arrives. But the exiting positions were synched previously, I can see the Signals name in the comments.
ADD: it's doesn't ahppen when I send a manual traded signal.