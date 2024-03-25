Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 100
I have just installed mql4 but it doesn't work what could be the problem
read the manual to know about how to works:
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
Hey guys. I'm new to MT5 and Trading Signals. I'm trying out a signal provider on MT5 in demo mode. The first day it worked fine but, I inadvertently shut down MT5 for a while and now I'm out of synch with the Signal Provider. I've tried just closing out all of the current trades but, it just replaces all of those trades (both buys and sells) with new trades at the current price. So, now I have 20 trades I can't get rid of. How do I get it back in synch? Is there a way I can re-start the signal service without unsubscribing?
Also, is there a way of switching my current trading signal provider from one account to a differnt account without having to unsubscribe and have to pay the monthly fee from scratch again?
Thanks,
Bubba
Check the subscription procedure about how to subscribe (in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Besides, it is recommended to use MQL5 VPS because this VPS is not related to your home Metatrader and your home computer.
As to synchronmization so you c an connect your signal with your trading account (look at the link above).
And you can check MT5 journal/logs for possible error and for explanation about why some trades were closed and some of them - not (it should be written there).
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account once a week here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
There is nothing you can do, you must wait for one week.I always say that this move is only allowed once a week and you should be extra careful when entering account details.
im doing a FTMO Challenge. I am copying to a trader on MQL5. But my system says " signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited by your broker" , i dont know what is that means. please show me the way to fix this problem thanks
What is the significance of the lighter color of the growth graph?
What is the significance of the lighter color of the growth graph?
