Working with sockets in MQL, or How to become a signal provider

A bit of pathos

Sockets… What in our IT world could possibly exist without them? Dating back to 1982, and hardly changed up to the present time, they smoothly work for us every second. This is the foundation of network, the nerve endings of the Matrix we all live in.



In the morning, you turn on the MetaTrader terminal, and it immediately creates sockets and connects to the servers. You open a browser, and dozens of socket connections are created and closed in order to deliver the information from the Web to you, or to send e-mails, accurate time signals, gigabytes of distributed computing.



First, a little theory is required. Take a look at Wiki or MSDN. The corresponding articles describe all the necessary arsenal of structures and functions, as well as provide examples of setting up a client and a server.

In this article, translation of this knowledge into MQL will be considered.





1. Porting structures and functions from WinAPI

It is no secret that the WinAPI was designed for the C language. And the MQL language has practically become its blood brother (both in spirit and working style). Let us create an mqh file for these WinAPI functions, which will be used in the main MQL program. The order of our actions is to port them as necessary.



For the TCP client only a few functions are required:



initialize the library with WSAStartup ();

(); create a socket with socket ();

(); set to nonblocking mode with ioctlsocket (), in order not to freeze while waiting for data;

(), in order not to freeze while waiting for data; connect to the server with connect ();

(); listen with recv () or send the data using send () until the end of the program or a connection loss;

() or send the data using () until the end of the program or a connection loss; close the socket with closesocket() after work, and deinitialize the library using WSACleanup().

A TCP server requires similar functions, with the exception that it will be bound to a specific port and will put the socket into listening mode. The necessary steps are:



initialize the library - WSAStartup();

create a socket - socket();

set to nonblocking mode - ioctlsocket();

bind to a port - bind ();

(); put into listening mode - listen ();

(); after successful creation listen for accept ();

(); create client connections and continue to work with them in recv()/send() mode until the end of the program or a connection loss;

after work, close the listening socket of the server and connected clients using closesocket() and deinitialize the library with WSACleanup().

In the case of a UDP socket, there will be fewer steps (in fact there is no "handshake" between client and server). UDP client:



initialize the library - WSAStartup();

create a socket - socket();

set to nonblocking mode with ioctlsocket(), in order not to freeze while waiting for data;

send - sendto () /receive - recvfrom () the data;

() /receive - () the data; close the socket with closesocket() after work, and deinitialize the library using WSACleanup().

Only a single bind function is added in a UDP server:

initialize the library - WSAStartup();

create a socket - socket();

set to nonblocking mode - ioctlsocket();

bind to a port - bind();

receive - recvfrom() / send - sendto();

after work, close the listening socket of the server and connected clients using closesocket() and deinitialize the library with WSACleanup().



As you can see, the path is not too complicated, but the structures will need to be filled to call each function.



WINAPI: int WSAAPI WSAStartup(_In_ WORD wVersionRequested, _Out_ LPWSADATA lpWSAData);

#define MAKEWORD(a, b) ((WORD)(((BYTE)(((DWORD_PTR)(a)) & 0xff )) | ((WORD)((BYTE)(((DWORD_PTR)(b)) & 0xff ))) << 8 ))

#define BYTE uchar #define WORD ushort #define DWORD int #define DWORD_PTR ulong

struct WSAData { WORD wVersion; WORD wHighVersion; char szDescription[WSADESCRIPTION_LEN+ 1 ]; char szSystemStatus[WSASYS_STATUS_LEN+ 1 ]; ushort iMaxSockets; ushort iMaxUdpDg; char lpVendorInfo[]; }

#define LPWSADATA char &

See the full description in MSDN _In_, _Out_ are empty defines, which point to the scope of parameter. WSAAPI describes the rule for passing parameters, but for our purposes, it can also be left blank.As can be seen from the documentation, a MAKEWORD macro will also be necessary to specify the required version in the first parameter, as well as a pointer to the LPWSADATA structure. The macro is not difficult to create, copy it from the header file:Moreover, all data types can also be easily defined in terms of MQL:Copy the WSADATA structure from MSDN. The names of most data types should be left unchanged for ease of reading, especially since they have already been defined above.Note that the last parameteris defined as an array in MQL (in C it was a pointer to char*). Move the array size constants to the defines as well. Finally, define the pointer to a structure as:

Why so? It's simple. Any structure is nothing more than a limited chunk of memory. It can be represented in any way - for example, as another structure with the same size or as an array of the same size. Here, the representation as an array will be used, therefore, in all functions the char& type will be the address of the array with size corresponding to the size of the required structure. The resulting declaration of the function in MQL looks as follows:

MQL: int WSAStartup(WORD wVersionRequested, LPWSADATA lpWSAData[]);

char wsaData[]; ArrayResize (wsaData, sizeof (WSAData)); WSAStartup(MAKEWORD( 2 , 2 ), wsaData);

This is how the function call and passing the obtained result to the WSAData structure looks like:

The data will be passed to the wsaData byte array, from which it is easy to collect information using casts.

Hopefully, this part was not too difficult — after all, it is only the first function, and already so much work needs to be done. But now the basic principle is clear, so it will get easier and more interesting.

b) socket()

WINAPI: SOCKET WSAAPI socket(_In_ int af, _In_ int type, _In_ int protocol);

Do the same - copy data from MSDN.

Since we are using TCP sockets for IPv4, set the constants for the parameters of this function right away:



#define SOCKET uint #define INVALID_SOCKET (SOCKET)(~ 0 ) #define SOCKET_ERROR (- 1 ) #define NO_ERROR 0 #define AF_INET 2 #define SOCK_STREAM 1 #define IPPROTO_TCP 6

c) ioctlsocket()

MQL: int ioctlsocket(SOCKET s, int cmd, int &argp);

It has its last argument changed from a pointer to an address:



d) connect()

WINAPI: int connect(_In_ SOCKET s, _In_ const struct sockaddr *name, _In_ int namelen);

There is a small difficulty with passing the sockaddr structure, but the main principle is already known – replace the structures with byte arrays and use them to pass data to the WinAPI functions.



Take the structure from MSDN with no changes:

struct sockaddr { ushort sa_family; char sa_data[ 14 ]; };

#define LPSOCKADDR char &

struct sockaddr_in { short sin_family; ushort sin_port; struct in_addr sin_addr; char sin_zero[ 8 ]; };

struct in_addr { ulong s_addr; };

MQL: int connect(SOCKET s, LPSOCKADDR name[], int namelen);

As agreed, the pointer to it will be implemented using the array address:Examples in MSDN use thestructure. It is similar in size, but the parameters are declared differently:The data for theis a 'union', one representation of which is an eight-byte integer:This is how the resulting declaration of the function looks in MQL:

At this stage, we are fully prepared to create a client socket. Only a little is left to do - the function to receive and send data.



for TCP

The prototypes look like:

WINAPI: int send(_In_ SOCKET s, _In_ const char * buf, _In_ int len, _In_ int flags); int recv(_In_ SOCKET s, _Out_ char * buf, _In_ int len, _In_ int flags); MQL: int send(SOCKET s, char & buf[], int len, int flags); int recv(SOCKET s, char & buf[], int len, int flags);

as it can be seen, the second parameter was changed from a char* pointer to a char& [] arrayfor UPD

The prototypes in MQL look like:

WINAPI : int recvfrom(_In_ SOCKET s, _Out_ char * buf, _In_ int len, _In_ int flags, _Out_ struct sockaddr *from, _Inout_opt_ int *fromlen); int sendto(_In_ SOCKET s, _In_ const char * buf, _In_ int len, _In_ int flags, _In_ const struct sockaddr *to, _In_ int tolen); MQL : int recvfrom(SOCKET s, char &buf[], int len, int flags,LPSOCKADDR from [], int &fromlen); int sendto(SOCKET s, const char &buf[], int len, int flags,LPSOCKADDR to[], int tolen);

MQL: int closesocket(SOCKET s); int WSACleanup();

#define BYTE uchar #define WORD ushort #define DWORD int #define DWORD_PTR ulong #define SOCKET uint #define MAKEWORD(a, b) ((WORD)(((BYTE)(((DWORD_PTR)(a)) & 0xff )) | ((WORD)((BYTE)(((DWORD_PTR)(b)) & 0xff ))) << 8 )) #define WSADESCRIPTION_LEN 256 #define WSASYS_STATUS_LEN 128 #define INVALID_SOCKET (SOCKET)(~ 0 ) #define SOCKET_ERROR (- 1 ) #define NO_ERROR 0 #define SOMAXCONN 128 #define AF_INET 2 #define SOCK_STREAM 1 #define IPPROTO_TCP 6 #define SD_RECEIVE 0x00 #define SD_SEND 0x01 #define SD_BOTH 0x02 #define IOCPARM_MASK 0x7f #define IOC_IN 0x80000000 #define _IOW(x,y,t) (IOC_IN|((( int ) sizeof (t)&IOCPARM_MASK)<< 16 )|((x)<< 8 )|(y)) #define FIONBIO _IOW( 'f' , 126 , int ) struct WSAData { WORD wVersion; WORD wHighVersion; char szDescription[WSADESCRIPTION_LEN+ 1 ]; char szSystemStatus[WSASYS_STATUS_LEN+ 1 ]; ushort iMaxSockets; ushort iMaxUdpDg; char lpVendorInfo[]; }; #define LPWSADATA char & struct sockaddr_in { ushort sin_family; ushort sin_port; ulong sin_addr; char sin_zero[ 8 ]; }; struct sockaddr { ushort sa_family; char sa_data[ 14 ]; }; #define LPSOCKADDR char & struct ref_sockaddr { char ref[ 2 + 14 ]; }; #import "Ws2_32.dll" int WSAStartup(WORD wVersionRequested,LPWSADATA lpWSAData[]); int WSACleanup(); int WSAGetLastError(); ushort htons( ushort hostshort); ulong inet_addr( char & cp[]); string inet_ntop( int Family, ulong &pAddr, char &pStringBuf[], uint StringBufSize); ushort ntohs( ushort netshort); SOCKET socket( int af, int type, int protocol); int ioctlsocket(SOCKET s, int cmd, int &argp); int shutdown(SOCKET s, int how); int closesocket(SOCKET s); int bind(SOCKET s,LPSOCKADDR name[], int namelen); int listen(SOCKET s, int backlog); SOCKET accept(SOCKET s,LPSOCKADDR addr[], int &addrlen); int connect(SOCKET s,LPSOCKADDR name[], int namelen); int send(SOCKET s, char &buf[], int len, int flags); int recv(SOCKET s, char &buf[], int len, int flags); #import





2. Creating a client and a server

And finally, the two important functions for clearing and closing the handles after work:The resulting file of the ported WinAPI functions:

After reflecting for some time on the way to implement the work with sockets for further experiments, the choice fell on the demonstration of working with its functions without classes. First, this will give a better understanding of the fact that only linear non-branching programming is involved here. Second, it will allow to refactor the functions according to any needs and any OOP ideology. Experience shows that programmers tend to thoroughly go through simple classes to understand how everything works.

Important! In all your experiments do not forget that a bound port is not released automatically when the server code is aborted. This would cause the repeated creation of a socket and an attempt of 'bind' call to result in an error – Address already in use. To solve this problem, either use the SO_REUSEADDR option on the socket, or simply restart the terminal. Use monitoring utilities, such as TCPViewer, to track the sockets created in your OS. It is also necessary to understand that client can connect to server, provided that the server is not hidden behind a NAT, or the port for the client/server is not blocked by the OS or router.

Therefore, it is possible to experiment with the server and client locally on a single computer. But to fully operate with multiple clients, the server must be run at least on a VPS with "white" external IP address and using an open outgoing port.



Example 1. Sending the chart layout to clients

Start with a simple interaction – one-time transfer of a tpl file from the server to the client.



In this case, there is no need to maintain the send/recv loop on the client side, as it is necessary to receive only one data portion once connected and then disconnect. The connection will be closed by the server immediately once the data is sent.

That is, when a client connects to the server, the server makes a Send call and shuts down the socket. At the same time, the client makes a Recv call and similarly shuts down the socket. Of course, in the more interesting cases, it is possible to create a constant broadcast of the chart changes, such as instant synchronization of the client and the server charts. This would be useful for trading guru who can show their charts to young padawans online. But today it is done by broadcasting a video stream from the screen through different webinar software, or Skype. Therefore, this topic is best discussed on the forum.



Who and when would find this code example useful? For instance, you place your indicators or graphic objects on the chart on a daily, hourly or minutely basis. At the same time, you have a server EA running on a separate chart, which listens to client connections and gives them the current tpl of the required symbol and period.

Satisfied customers will now be informed about the targets and trading signals from you. It will be sufficient for them to periodically run a script that downloads tpl from the server and applies it to the chart.

So, let's start with the server. Everything works in the OnTimer event, which serves as the thread of the EA. Every second it checks the key blocks of the server: Listening for client -> Sending the data -> Closing connection. It also checks for activeness of the server socket itself, and in case of a connection loss - creates a server socket again.

Unfortunately, the saved tpl template is not available from the file sandbox. Therefore, in order to retrieve it from the Profiles\Templates folder, the WinAPI must be used once more. This time it will not be described in details, the full listing can be seen below.



#property copyright "© 2006-2016 Alexey Sergeev" #property link "profy.mql@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #include "SocketLib.mqh" input string Host= "0.0.0.0" ; input ushort Port= 8080 ; uchar tpl[]; int iCnt= 0 ; string exname= "" ; SOCKET server=INVALID_SOCKET; int OnInit () { EventSetTimer ( 1 ); exname= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ ".ex5" ; return 0 ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); CloseClean(); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if (iCnt== 0 ) { Print ( "Create TPL" ); uchar buf[]; CreateTpl(buf); uchar smb[]; StringToCharArray ( Symbol (),smb); ArrayResize (smb, 10 ); uchar tf[]; StringToCharArray ( IntegerToString ( Period ()),tf); ArrayResize (tf, 10 ); ArrayCopy (tpl,smb, ArraySize (tpl)); ArrayCopy (tpl, tf, ArraySize (tpl)); ArrayCopy (tpl,buf, ArraySize (tpl)); } iCnt++; } void OnTimer () { iCnt= 0 ; if (server==INVALID_SOCKET) StartServer(Host,Port); else { SOCKET client=INVALID_SOCKET; do { client=AcceptClient(); if (client==INVALID_SOCKET) return ; int slen= ArraySize (tpl); int res=send(client,tpl,slen, 0 ); if (res==SOCKET_ERROR) Print ( "-Send failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); else printf ( "Sent %d bytes of %d" ,res,slen); if (shutdown(client,SD_BOTH)==SOCKET_ERROR) Print ( "-Shutdown failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); closesocket(client); } while (client!=INVALID_SOCKET); } } void StartServer( string addr, ushort port) { char wsaData[]; ArrayResize (wsaData, sizeof (WSAData)); int res=WSAStartup(MAKEWORD( 2 , 2 ), wsaData); if (res!= 0 ) { Print ( "-WSAStartup failed error: " + string (res)); return ; } server=socket(AF_INET,SOCK_STREAM,IPPROTO_TCP); if (server==INVALID_SOCKET) { Print ( "-Create failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "try bind..." +addr+ ":" + string (port)); char ch[]; StringToCharArray (addr,ch); sockaddr_in addrin; addrin.sin_family=AF_INET; addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch); addrin.sin_port=htons(port); ref_sockaddr ref=(ref_sockaddr)addrin; if (bind(server,ref.ref, sizeof (addrin))==SOCKET_ERROR) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEISCONN) { Print ( "-Connect failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(err)+ ". Cleanup socket" ); CloseClean(); return ; } } int non_block= 1 ; res=ioctlsocket(server,( int )FIONBIO,non_block); if (res!=NO_ERROR) { Print ( "ioctlsocket failed error: " + string (res)); CloseClean(); return ; } if (listen(server,SOMAXCONN)==SOCKET_ERROR) { Print ( "Listen failed with error: " ,WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "start server ok" ); } SOCKET AcceptClient() { if (server==INVALID_SOCKET) return INVALID_SOCKET; ref_sockaddr ch; int len= sizeof (ref_sockaddr); SOCKET new_sock=accept(server,ch.ref,len); if (new_sock==INVALID_SOCKET) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err==WSAEWOULDBLOCK) Comment ( "

WAITING CLIENT (" + string ( TimeCurrent ())+ ")" ); else { Print ( "Accept failed with error: " ,WSAErrorDescript(err)); CloseClean(); return INVALID_SOCKET; } } return new_sock; } void CloseClean() { if (server!=INVALID_SOCKET) { closesocket(server); server=INVALID_SOCKET; } WSACleanup(); Print ( "stop server" ); } #import "kernel32.dll" int CreateFileW( string lpFileName, uint dwDesiredAccess, uint dwShareMode, uint lpSecurityAttributes, uint dwCreationDisposition, uint dwFlagsAndAttributes, int hTemplateFile); bool ReadFile( int h, ushort &lpBuffer[], uint nNumberOfBytesToRead, uint &lpNumberOfBytesRead, int lpOverlapped= 0 ); uint SetFilePointer( int h, int lDistanceToMove, int , uint dwMoveMethod); bool CloseHandle( int h); uint GetFileSize( int h, int ); #import #define FILE_BEGIN 0 #define OPEN_EXISTING 3 #define GENERIC_READ 0x80000000 #define FILE_ATTRIBUTE_NORMAL 0x00000080 #define FILE_SHARE_READ_ 0x00000001 bool CreateTpl( uchar &abuf[]) { string path= TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_PATH ); string name= "tcpsend.tpl" ; ChartSaveTemplate ( 0 ,name); path+= "\\Profiles\\Templates\\" +name; int h=CreateFileW(path, GENERIC_READ, FILE_SHARE_READ_, 0 , OPEN_EXISTING, FILE_ATTRIBUTE_NORMAL, 0 ); if (h== INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; uint sz=GetFileSize(h, NULL ); ushort rbuf[]; ArrayResize (rbuf,sz); ArrayInitialize (rbuf, 0 ); SetFilePointer(h, 0 , NULL ,FILE_BEGIN); int r; ReadFile(h,rbuf,sz,r, NULL ); CloseHandle(h); string a= ShortArrayToString (rbuf); ArrayResize (rbuf, 0 ); StringReplace (a,exname, " " ); StringToShortArray (a,rbuf); sz= ArraySize (rbuf); ArrayResize (abuf,sz* 2 ); for ( uint i= 0 ; i<sz;++i) { abuf[ 2 *i]=( uchar )rbuf[i]; abuf[ 2 *i+ 1 ]=( uchar )(rbuf[i]>> 8 ); } return true ; }





The client code a little simpler. Since this has been planned as a one-time receipt of a file, there is no need for a constantly running EA with active socket.



The client is implemented as a script. Everything happens within the OnStart event.



#property copyright "© 2006-2016 Alexey Sergeev" #property link "profy.mql@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #include "..\Experts\SocketLib.mqh" input string Host= "127.0.0.1" ; input ushort Port= 8080 ; SOCKET client=INVALID_SOCKET; void OnStart () { char wsaData[]; ArrayResize (wsaData, sizeof (WSAData)); int res=WSAStartup(MAKEWORD( 2 , 2 ), wsaData); if (res!= 0 ) { Print ( "-WSAStartup failed error: " + string (res)); return ; } client=socket(AF_INET,SOCK_STREAM,IPPROTO_TCP); if (client==INVALID_SOCKET) { Print ( "-Create failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } char ch[]; StringToCharArray (Host,ch); sockaddr_in addrin; addrin.sin_family=AF_INET; addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch); addrin.sin_port=htons(Port); ref_sockaddr ref=(ref_sockaddr)addrin; res=connect(client,ref.ref, sizeof (addrin)); if (res==SOCKET_ERROR) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEISCONN) { Print ( "-Connect failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(err)); CloseClean(); return ; } } int non_block= 1 ; res=ioctlsocket(client,( int )FIONBIO,non_block); if (res!=NO_ERROR) { Print ( "ioctlsocket failed error: " + string (res)); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "connect OK" ); uchar rdata[]; char rbuf[ 512 ]; int rlen= 512 ; int rall= 0 ; bool bNext= false ; while ( true ) { res=recv(client,rbuf,rlen, 0 ); if (res< 0 ) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEWOULDBLOCK) { Print ( "-Receive failed error: " + string (err)+ " " +WSAErrorDescript(err)); CloseClean(); return ; } } else if (res== 0 && rall== 0 ) { Print ( "-Receive. connection closed" ); break ; } else if (res> 0 ) { rall+=res; ArrayCopy (rdata,rbuf, ArraySize (rdata), 0 ,res); } if (res>= 0 && res<rlen) break ; } CloseClean(); printf ( "receive %d bytes" , ArraySize (rdata)); string smb= CharArrayToString (rdata, 0 , 10 ); string tf= CharArrayToString (rdata, 10 , 10 ); int h= FileOpen ( "tcprecv.tpl" , FILE_WRITE | FILE_SHARE_WRITE | FILE_BIN ); if (h<= 0 ) return ; FileWriteArray (h,rdata, 20 ); FileClose (h); ChartSetSymbolPeriod ( 0 ,smb,( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) StringToInteger (tf)); ChartApplyTemplate ( 0 , "\\Files\\tcprecv.tpl" ); } void CloseClean() { if (client!=INVALID_SOCKET) { if (shutdown(client,SD_BOTH)==SOCKET_ERROR) Print ( "-Shutdown failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); closesocket(client); client=INVALID_SOCKET; } WSACleanup(); Print ( "connect closed" ); }





Demonstration of interoperation of these codes:





The attentive reader would note that the client socket can be replaced with a call to the WebRequest MQL function. To do this, add only a couple of HTTP header lines to the server and allow the URL in the client terminal settings. You are free to experiment with this.

Important! In some cases, a specific behavior of the terminal has been observed: when calling the WSACleanup function, the MetaTrader closes its own connections.

If you encounter such problem in your experiments, comment WSAStartup and WSACleanup in the code.







The example 2. Synchronization of trading by symbol

In this example, the server will not close the connection when sending information. The client connection will be kept stable. Thus, any data about changes in trading on the server will be immediately sent via the client sockets. In its turn, the client that accepted a data packet immediately synchronizes its position with the position incoming from the server.

The code of the server and client from the previous example will serve as a basis. With functions for working with the positions added to it.

Let's start with the server:





#property copyright "© 2006-2016 Alexey Sergeev" #property link "profy.mql@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #include "SocketLib.mqh" input string Host= "0.0.0.0" ; input ushort Port= 8081 ; bool bChangeTrades; uchar data[]; SOCKET server=INVALID_SOCKET; SOCKET conns[]; int OnInit () { OnTrade (); EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return 0 ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); CloseClean(); } void OnTrade () { double lot=GetSymbolLot( Symbol ()); StringToCharArray ( "<<" + Symbol ()+ "|" + DoubleToString (lot, 2 )+ ">>" ,data); bChangeTrades= true ; } void OnTimer () { if (server==INVALID_SOCKET) StartServer(Host,Port); else { AcceptClients(); if (bChangeTrades) { Print ( "send new posinfo to clients" ); Send(); bChangeTrades= false ; } } } void StartServer( string addr, ushort port) { char wsaData[]; ArrayResize (wsaData, sizeof (WSAData)); int res=WSAStartup(MAKEWORD( 2 , 2 ), wsaData); if (res!= 0 ) { Print ( "-WSAStartup failed error: " + string (res)); return ; } server=socket(AF_INET,SOCK_STREAM,IPPROTO_TCP); if (server==INVALID_SOCKET) { Print ( "-Create failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "try bind..." +addr+ ":" + string (port)); char ch[]; StringToCharArray (addr,ch); sockaddr_in addrin; addrin.sin_family=AF_INET; addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch); addrin.sin_port=htons(port); ref_sockaddr ref=(ref_sockaddr)addrin; if (bind(server,ref.ref, sizeof (addrin))==SOCKET_ERROR) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEISCONN) { Print ( "-Connect failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(err)+ ". Cleanup socket" ); CloseClean(); return ; } } int non_block= 1 ; res=ioctlsocket(server,( int )FIONBIO,non_block); if (res!=NO_ERROR) { Print ( "ioctlsocket failed error: " + string (res)); CloseClean(); return ; } if (listen(server,SOMAXCONN)==SOCKET_ERROR) { Print ( "Listen failed with error: " ,WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "start server ok" ); } void AcceptClients() { if (server==INVALID_SOCKET) return ; SOCKET client=INVALID_SOCKET; do { ref_sockaddr ch; int len= sizeof (ref_sockaddr); client=accept(server,ch.ref,len); if (client==INVALID_SOCKET) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err==WSAEWOULDBLOCK) Comment ( "

WAITING CLIENT (" + string ( TimeCurrent ())+ ")" ); else { Print ( "Accept failed with error: " ,WSAErrorDescript(err)); CloseClean(); } return ; } int non_block= 1 ; int res=ioctlsocket(client, ( int )FIONBIO, non_block); if (res!=NO_ERROR) { Print ( "ioctlsocket failed error: " + string (res)); continue ; } int n= ArraySize (conns); ArrayResize (conns,n+ 1 ); conns[n]=client; bChangeTrades= true ; char ipstr[ 23 ]={ 0 }; sockaddr_in aclient=(sockaddr_in)ch; inet_ntop(aclient.sin_family,aclient.sin_addr,ipstr, sizeof (ipstr)); printf ( "Accept new client %s : %d" , CharArrayToString (ipstr),ntohs(aclient.sin_port)); } while (client!=INVALID_SOCKET); } void Send() { int len= ArraySize (data); for ( int i= ArraySize (conns)- 1 ; i>= 0 ; --i) { if (conns[i]==INVALID_SOCKET) continue ; int res=send(conns[i],data,len, 0 ); if (res==SOCKET_ERROR) { Print ( "-Send failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())+ ". close socket" ); Close (conns[i]); } } } void CloseClean() { printf ( "Shutdown server and %d connections" , ArraySize (conns)); if (server!=INVALID_SOCKET) { closesocket(server); server=INVALID_SOCKET; } for ( int i= ArraySize (conns)- 1 ; i>= 0 ; --i) Close (conns[i]); ArrayResize (conns, 0 ); WSACleanup(); } void Close(SOCKET &asock) { if (asock==INVALID_SOCKET) return ; if (shutdown(asock,SD_BOTH)==SOCKET_ERROR) Print ( "-Shutdown failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); closesocket(asock); asock=INVALID_SOCKET; } double GetSymbolLot( string smb) { double slot= 0 ; int n= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n;++i) { PositionSelectByTicket ( PositionGetTicket (i)); if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )!=smb) continue ; double lot= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) lot=-lot; slot+=lot; } return slot; }





Every second it checks the key blocks of the server: connecting client and adding it to the total array -> sending the data. It also checks for activeness of the server socket itself, and in case of a connection loss - creates a server socket.

The name of the symbol the EA is running on and the volume of its position are sent to the clients.

Each trade operation will send the symbol and volume as messages:

<<GBPUSD|0.25>>

<<GBPUSD|0.00>>



Messages are sent at each trade event, and also when a new client connects.

This time the code of the client is implemented as an expert, as it is necessary to keep the connection active. The client accepts new portion of data from the server and adds it to the existing data. Then it looks for signs of beginning << and end >> of the message, parses it and adjusts its volume according to the one on the server for the specified symbol.

#property copyright "© 2006-2016 Alexey Sergeev" #property link "profy.mql@gmail.com" #property version "1.00" #include "SocketLib.mqh" #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> input string Host= "127.0.0.1" ; input ushort Port= 8081 ; SOCKET client=INVALID_SOCKET; string msg= "" ; int OnInit () { if ( AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) { Alert ( "Client work only with Netting accounts" ); return INIT_FAILED ; } EventSetTimer ( 1 ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); CloseClean(); } void OnTimer () { if (client==INVALID_SOCKET) StartClient(Host,Port); else { uchar data[]; if (Receive(data)> 0 ) { msg+= CharArrayToString (data); printf ( "received msg from server: %s" ,msg); } CheckMessage(); } } void StartClient( string addr, ushort port) { int res= 0 ; char wsaData[]; ArrayResize (wsaData, sizeof (WSAData)); res=WSAStartup(MAKEWORD( 2 , 2 ), wsaData); if (res!= 0 ) { Print ( "-WSAStartup failed error: " + string (res)); return ; } client=socket(AF_INET,SOCK_STREAM,IPPROTO_TCP); if (client==INVALID_SOCKET) { Print ( "-Create failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } char ch[]; StringToCharArray (addr,ch); sockaddr_in addrin; addrin.sin_family=AF_INET; addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch); addrin.sin_port=htons(port); ref_sockaddr ref=(ref_sockaddr)addrin; res=connect(client,ref.ref, sizeof (addrin)); if (res==SOCKET_ERROR) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEISCONN) { Print ( "-Connect failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(err)); CloseClean(); return ; } } int non_block= 1 ; res=ioctlsocket(client,( int )FIONBIO,non_block); if (res!=NO_ERROR) { Print ( "ioctlsocket failed error: " + string (res)); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "connect OK" ); } int Receive( uchar &rdata[]) { if (client==INVALID_SOCKET) return 0 ; char rbuf[ 512 ]; int rlen= 512 ; int r= 0 ,res= 0 ; do { res=recv(client,rbuf,rlen, 0 ); if (res< 0 ) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEWOULDBLOCK) { Print ( "-Receive failed error: " + string (err)+ " " +WSAErrorDescript(err)); CloseClean(); return - 1 ; } break ; } if (res== 0 && r== 0 ) { Print ( "-Receive. connection closed" ); CloseClean(); return - 1 ; } r+=res; ArrayCopy (rdata,rbuf, ArraySize (rdata), 0 ,res); } while (res> 0 && res>=rlen); return r; } void CloseClean() { if (client!=INVALID_SOCKET) { if (shutdown(client,SD_BOTH)==SOCKET_ERROR) Print ( "-Shutdown failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); closesocket(client); client=INVALID_SOCKET; } WSACleanup(); Print ( "close socket" ); } void CheckMessage() { string pos; while (FindNextPos(pos)) { printf ( "server position: %s" ,pos); }; if ( StringLen (pos)<= 0 ) return ; string res[]; if ( StringSplit (pos, '|' ,res)!= 2 ) { printf ( "-wrong pos info: %s" ,pos); return ; } string smb=res[ 0 ]; double lot= NormalizeDouble ( StringToDouble (res[ 1 ]), 2 ); if (!SyncSymbolLot(smb,lot)) msg= "<<" +pos+ ">>" +msg; } bool SyncSymbolLot( string smb, double nlot) { CTrade trade; double clot=GetSymbolLot(smb); if (clot==nlot) { Print ( "nothing change" ); return true ; } if (nlot== 0 && clot!= 0 ) { Print ( "full close position" ); return trade.PositionClose(smb); } double dif= NormalizeDouble (nlot-clot, 2 ); if (dif> 0 ) { Print ( "add Buy position" ); return trade.Buy(dif,smb); } else { Print ( "add Sell position" ); return trade.Sell(-dif,smb); } } bool FindNextPos( string &pos) { int b= StringFind (msg, "<<" ); if (b< 0 ) return false ; int e= StringFind (msg, ">>" ); if (e< 0 ) return false ; pos= StringSubstr (msg,b+ 2 ,e-b- 2 ); msg= StringSubstr (msg,e+ 2 ); return true ; } double GetSymbolLot( string smb) { double slot= 0 ; int n= PositionsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ; i<n;++i) { PositionSelectByTicket ( PositionGetTicket (i)); if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )!=smb) continue ; double lot= PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) lot=-lot; slot+=lot; } return NormalizeDouble (slot, 2 ); }





The final demonstration of paired operation of the server and client:





Example 3. Tick collector.



This example demonstrates UPD sockets. In it, the server will wait for data on symbol from the client.

The server code is simple, as there is no need to store information on clients and listen for their connections. Checks of socket data can be accelerated using a millisecond timer:



input string Host= "0.0.0.0" ; input ushort Port= 8082 ; SOCKET server=INVALID_SOCKET; int OnInit () { EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 300 ); return 0 ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); CloseClean(); } void OnTimer () { if (server!=INVALID_SOCKET) { char buf[ 1024 ]={ 0 }; ref_sockaddr ref={ 0 }; int len= ArraySize (ref.ref); int res=recvfrom(server,buf, 1024 , 0 ,ref.ref,len); if (res>= 0 ) Print ( "receive tick from client: " , CharArrayToString (buf)); else { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEWOULDBLOCK) { Print ( "-receive failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(err)+ ". Cleanup socket" ); CloseClean(); return ; } } } else { char wsaData[]; ArrayResize (wsaData, sizeof (WSAData)); int res=WSAStartup(MAKEWORD( 2 , 2 ), wsaData); if (res!= 0 ) { Print ( "-WSAStartup failed error: " + string (res)); return ; } server=socket(AF_INET,SOCK_DGRAM,IPPROTO_UDP); if (server==INVALID_SOCKET) { Print ( "-Create failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "try bind..." +Host+ ":" + string (Port)); char ch[]; StringToCharArray (Host,ch); sockaddr_in addrin; addrin.sin_family=AF_INET; addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch); addrin.sin_port=htons(Port); ref_sockaddr ref=(ref_sockaddr)addrin; if (bind(server,ref.ref, sizeof (addrin))==SOCKET_ERROR) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEISCONN) { Print ( "-Connect failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(err)+ ". Cleanup socket" ); CloseClean(); return ; } } int non_block= 1 ; res=ioctlsocket(server,( int )FIONBIO,non_block); if (res!=NO_ERROR) { Print ( "ioctlsocket failed error: " + string (res)); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "start server ok" ); } } void CloseClean() { printf ( "Shutdown server" ); if (server!=INVALID_SOCKET) { closesocket(server); server=INVALID_SOCKET; } WSACleanup(); }





The client code is also simple. All processing takes place within the tick arrival event:



input string Host= "127.0.0.1" ; input ushort Port= 8082 ; SOCKET client=INVALID_SOCKET; ref_sockaddr srvaddr={ 0 }; int OnInit () { char ch[]; StringToCharArray (Host,ch); sockaddr_in addrin; addrin.sin_family=AF_INET; addrin.sin_addr=inet_addr(ch); addrin.sin_port=htons(Port); srvaddr=(ref_sockaddr)addrin; OnTick (); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { CloseClean(); } void OnTick () { if (client!=INVALID_SOCKET) { uchar data[]; StringToCharArray ( Symbol ()+ " " + DoubleToString ( SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID ), Digits ()),data); if (sendto(client,data, ArraySize (data), 0 ,srvaddr.ref, ArraySize (srvaddr.ref))==SOCKET_ERROR) { int err=WSAGetLastError(); if (err!=WSAEWOULDBLOCK) { Print ( "-Send failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(err)); CloseClean(); } } else Print ( "send " + Symbol ()+ " tick to server" ); } else { int res= 0 ; char wsaData[]; ArrayResize (wsaData, sizeof (WSAData)); res=WSAStartup(MAKEWORD( 2 , 2 ),wsaData); if (res!= 0 ) { Print ( "-WSAStartup failed error: " + string (res)); return ; } client=socket(AF_INET,SOCK_DGRAM,IPPROTO_UDP); if (client==INVALID_SOCKET) { Print ( "-Create failed error: " +WSAErrorDescript(WSAGetLastError())); CloseClean(); return ; } int non_block= 1 ; res=ioctlsocket(client,( int )FIONBIO,non_block); if (res!=NO_ERROR) { Print ( "ioctlsocket failed error: " + string (res)); CloseClean(); return ; } Print ( "create socket OK" ); } } void CloseClean() { if (client!=INVALID_SOCKET) { closesocket(client); client=INVALID_SOCKET; } WSACleanup(); Print ( "close socket" ); }

And here is the demonstration of its final work:











3. Further methods to enhance the server

Obviously, these examples of servers sending out information to any client are not optimal. For instance, you may want to restrict access to your information. So, the mandatory requirements have to include at least:



client authorization (login/password);

protection against password guessing (ban/login or IP blocking).

Also, all the work of the server is performed only within one thread (in timer of one expert). This is critical for a large number of connections or large amounts of information. Therefore, in order to optimize the server, it is reasonable to add at least a pool of experts (each with its own timer) that will handle the interaction with client connections. This will make the server multi-threaded to some extent.



Whether or not to do this in MQL is up to you. There are other means to do that, perhaps they could be more convenient. However, the fact that MQL gives the advantage of direct access to account trading and quotes cannot be denied, as well as the openness of MQL code that does not use third-party DLL.







Conclusion



How else can sockets be used in MetaTrader? Before the article had been written, there were several ideas to be considered as examples:

market sentiment indicator (when the connected clients send the volumes of their positions and get a response as the total volume received from all clients);

or, for example, sending out the indicator calculations from the server to clients (for subscribers);

or vice versa - clients will help with the heavy calculations (tester agent network);

it is possible to make the server just a "proxy" for exchanging data between clients.

There can be many options. If you have ideas on the application — share them in the article comments. Perhaps, if they are interesting, we will be able to implement them together.

I wish you good luck and big profits!

