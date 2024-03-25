Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 61
I have a kinda annoying technical problem and I would like to know if anybody had this technical difficulty before, and if there is a solution.
After I subscribe to a new signal, and a signal is "active" (at least in my member area here) the next should be synchronization, right? Now, when I move to my MT4 terminal, (where I need to do synchronization, Options then Signals) that page is simply "blank". I simply can not finish synchronization.
There is a notification "not connected select from the signals database" ...but it shows active in my member area.
I already contacted support, but they don't seem to know the answer. Anybody out there who experienced this same problem?
Are the signals generated by a MT4 Terminal account valid for MT5?
Is there ever happened that the add a review button is not there?
Really ? Go to the signal page and see the link.
Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals
angevoyageur, 2013.10.10 17:43
Really ? Go to the signal page and see the link.
Hello everybody
I still have problem with +Add review :(
I am subscribed to this signal and the signal work fine BUT I dont have the link to " +Add review " I noticed that some signals dont have this link and some has and it dont matter if I subsecribed or not (at leat in my case)
The strange thing is about another signal which I didnt have subsecribtion my review went well but after that it disappeared(I couldnt add any more) .
I tried from 4 diffrent computers after cleaning the cash and even tried with Chrome instade of IE10 but the result was same .
It is clear for my now that MQL5 still has som bugs to kill so I hope this will go to them and fix this issue
By the way I dont bother to email the support coz they SIMPLY dont answer (overloaded maybe) but for me as paying costumer it is very bad service :(
I hope this forum will has more effect than the GREAT SUPPORT we can get from support@mql5.com
Hopfully somebody can guide us to resolve this issue or MAYBE the issue will disappeared when mql5 will rebot the system
Best PiPs
This means you've left a review already.
I still have problem with +Add review :(
I don't even left a review in this page ever in my life! Now what?
You have left * stars. PM me to get know exact date and time.
Please address to ServiceDesk. You have had many subscriptions and many reviews, so please specify signals you have described issues with.
Thank you Marsel
And you think they will answer/response ??
I already did now let us see how good is the service on mql5 ?
Best PiPs