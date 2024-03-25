Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 61

inf975:

I have a kinda annoying technical problem and I would like to know if anybody had this technical difficulty before, and if there is a solution.

After I subscribe to a new signal, and a signal is "active" (at least in my member area here) the next should be synchronization, right? Now, when I move to my MT4 terminal, (where I need to do synchronization, Options then Signals) that page is simply "blank". I simply can not finish synchronization.

There is a notification "not connected select from the signals database" ...but it shows active in my member area.

I already contacted support, but they don't seem to know the answer. Anybody out there who experienced this same problem? 

Do you enter your MT5 login/password in Community tab from MT4 Options ?
 
Are the signals generated by a MT4 Terminal account valid for MT5?
 
acushnir:
Are the signals generated by a MT4 Terminal account valid for MT5?
No, they are not. Can I suggest you to read this topic : Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service.
 
Hi!

Is there ever happened that the add a review button is not there?
 
PhaseLada:

Is there ever happened that the add a review button is not there?
This means you've left a review already.
 
angevoyageur:

Really ? Go to the signal page and see the link.                                                      

Hello everybody

I still have problem with  +Add review  :(

 I am subscribed to this signal and the signal work fine BUT I dont have the link to " +Add review  " I noticed that some signals dont have this link and some has and it dont matter if I subsecribed or not (at leat in my case)

The strange thing is about another signal which I didnt have subsecribtion my review went well but after that it disappeared(I couldnt add any more) .

I tried from 4 diffrent computers after cleaning the cash and even tried with Chrome instade of IE10 but the result was same .

It is clear for my now that MQL5 still has som bugs to kill so I hope this will go to them and fix this issue

By the way I dont bother to email the support coz they SIMPLY dont answer (overloaded maybe) but for me as paying costumer it is very bad service :(

I hope this forum will has more effect than the GREAT SUPPORT we can get from support@mql5.com

Hopfully somebody can guide us to resolve this issue or MAYBE the issue will disappeared when mql5 will rebot the system

Best PiPs 

 
marsel:
This means you've left a review already.
I don't even left a review in this page ever in my life! Now what?
 
x-income:
 I still have problem with  +Add review  :(
Please address to ServiceDesk. You have had many subscriptions and many reviews, so please specify signals you have described issues with.
 
PhaseLada:
I don't even left a review in this page ever in my life! Now what?

You have left * stars. PM me to get know exact date and time.

 

 
marsel:
Please address to ServiceDesk. You have had many subscriptions and many reviews, so please specify signals you have described issues with.

Thank you Marsel

And you think they will answer/response ??

 

I already did now let us see how good is the service on mql5 ?

Best PiPs 

