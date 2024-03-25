Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 2
Yet they'll still allow the Signal to be listed, which only encourages people to try and subscribe to it.
Probably a good idea to change that :)
No they can't. Try to subscribe to signal with leverage more than 1:100, and we'll get gray subscribe button, which can not be even clicked and a little warning.
So we can't subscribe.
I meant only that they will try, and then ask why not :)
hi, about the system , if i follow/subscribe one of the trader ... when the trader open position, is it automatically my account also open position ?
what about if the trader open big lot ( with big balance ), and my balance only a little ?
i
1. Yes it will opened at the same time.
2. It depend on how much you set % of your deposit to be used for signal. Say you have $ 1,000 and you set 10 % for signal which is equal with $ 100. Then this $ 100 is the maximum money you can trade for signal. Is this $ 100 can open 10 lots, then you have 10 lots opened, if this $ 100 can only open 0.1, lots then you have 0.1 lots opened.
Unfortunately a withdrawal looks like a drawdown in growth if the position size is not adjusted.
This is very missleading in my opinion. You should at a profit chart or something. My account is growing and profits reached new highs but in your growth chart it looks like I killed the account.
Thank you and have a nice day.
Yes, unfortunately, that's the "risk" using live account. The money graph (growth, balance, etc) show a "loss" while it actually just harmless withdrawal of previous profit. Inexperience rookie trader will only see that graph and never study the actual trading history, and stupidly making decision base on that graph.
So yes, I personally agree that the money graph is not informative, not helping and even misleading. It should be colored differently, say blue for profit, red for loss, green for withdrawal.
Hello,
i just registered because i am going to start selling my Signals on MT5.
What do you think is a fair Fee?
I am not going to trade crazy and hunt for maximum Profit. I am more focused on Risk.
I just have one open position and risk around 2% per Trade.
Best Regards