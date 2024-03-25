Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 23
Hi Phi,
i got the WMZ purse, and I click on "Withdraw". After that I am totally lost. These are the methods that I could select
Cash Cards: NOT valid for my country
Western Union: The commission is too expensive, the entire site when I click on details is in Russian which I still cant understand
Bank Wire: Lost in the translation of how to even specify a bank wire (Grrr...)
Other payment methods: Not available for my country, all listed had Russian sites
Bank Branch: Not available for my country
(Whatever the rest of the methods): It would have been easier if I speaks Russian
Please let me know which was the method u used, likely that its available in my country
PS: As to service desk, I opened a query rgds deposit % (before I found you) and upto now THREE weeks and no answers and according to the description, its more for bug reporting
PPS: Got a feeling that it just might be easier NOT to withdraw. Its looks as if the system for deposit and withdrawal is not made easier except for PayPal, which will deduct a small commission. Might be more worth while to try this service, as least PayPal has always paid me promptly for any trading rebates thru CashBack agents
1. First, I think you have to find an local agent in your country to buy and sell WebMoney, this agent will convert your WebMoney and transfer the money to your bank account. If you have a local WebMoney agent, they will also help you with this sort of thing. Just Google "Buy and Sell WebMoney".
2. NOT withdraw ? I think that because, you subscribed to signal before, so automatically they locked your money. Now that you are un-subscribe, they have to un-locked manually. Usually, anything that related to finance, need other people (from accounting dept) for approval :(.
IF we want use signal, do our Mt4 platform have to be running or it work in broker server ? I mean when I subscribe to signal do my mt4 platform must be on to get the signal ?
Hi Phi, Alex reverted this amt to my acct (USD100) but freeze out USD33 for the new subscription which only trades EURUSD and GBPUSD. So I had a balance of USD67. I google for local webmoney as you suggested but none of them accepts MQL5 credits in exchange. I didnt used WebMoney to deposit my payment, I used my credit card via Gate2shop. So now I need to transfer the balance in my acct (USD67) back to my bank acct, but realised I cant. When I tried with webmoney and click on "history" there was no "history" of payment thus, I still cant withdraw (even if I do speak russian).
If you used this method, what is the currency type u specify? One of the sites I went to operates in my country but the specification was
1) Webmoney
2) PayPal
3) Bit Coin
etc
Please let me know (when I meant currency type, I dont mean eg USD or EUR, I meant the actual type, eg, webmoney, bit coin, MQL5 credits etc as I have listed above). Pls let me know so that I can follow your example and maybe find my own webmoney merchant to help with this
Here what I did when I withdrew my money to WebMoney sometimes ago.
1. Create WMID, and WMZ at WebMoney.
2. Google "buy and sell WebMoney" with my native language and review some of WebMoney agents I found. Mostly things I reviewed was the commission they charged, how to withdraw from WebMoney, conversion rate from WMZ US$ to my country currency, and see if there's need for some registration. Some agent require registration, and some other doesn't, some require registration with copy of ID and some doesn't.
3. Registered myself to WebMoney agent that I chose.
4. Withdrew from Mql5 account to my WebMoney WMZ.
5. Transfer money from my WebMoney account into WebMoney account of my WebMoney agent (got that ?)
6. And my WebMoney agent transferred my money to my bank account. Overall the commission is less than PayPal.
Hope that helps.
ME: The webagent has a valid passport thus they provide this service to "exchange" webmoney to deposit into your bank acct or via PayPal or via other methods (depends on agent)
Yes got it, but on step 4, how do you choose MQL5 account to withdraw, that is the part that I got stuck.
When you explained abt the webagent, I do understand that, u need a registered agent with webmoney to help to transfer to you WMZ purse, got you dont have the passport whilst agents available in your country have the passport? (U just register with WebMoney)
Once the $ is inside your WMZ purse, you can then click "History" then proceed with withdrawal.
For me, when I click on "History" there is no $, thus I need to get to step 4, except I dont how to specify the currency type (eg PayPal, Bit Coin, WebMoney), how did u manage to specify MQL5 credits, thats my question. That the webmoney agent dont have such specifications. Maybe u can help me and I roughly go thru the same steps and then go find my own agent that accepts MQL5 credits?
You don't have to specify the mql5 credits at WebMoney agent.
All we have to do is this.
1. From MQL5.com site, withdraw to WebMoney.
2. From WebMoney site, transfer to WebMoney agents account.
3. Contact WebMoney agent to send the money to our bank account.
What your WebMoney agent anyway - (PM me if you're not comfortable mentioning it openly here) ?
Re-subscribed, using my MBT account number and still nothing.
It looks like I have no problem subscribing to The scalper with MBTrading Pay-For-Limit-Demo. Yes, I get some warnings, which is normal coz I'm using different broker than The Scalper, but nevertheless, I am successfully subscribing.
Your MT4 is build 451, yes ? no ?
Is a Signal Provider always reliable??