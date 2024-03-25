Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 39

New comment
 
Suntzu10:

Hi,

Why when i try to copy and paste the function as shown below in the script and then compile, an Error message say   //'double'-semicolon expected

But when I add semicolon i get another error message... 

 

 the code above is a copy paste from mql5.pdf  page.132

 plus if there is no error i have no idea how to use this function or call this funciton? confuse :( 

When you copy code, you have to understand it. Try this :

double linfunc (double a, double b) // function name and parameter list
{
// composite operator
return (a + b); // return value
}
 
angevoyageur:

When you copy code, you have to understand it. Try this :

Thanks again for replying angevoyageur

The way i learn is that I copy paste and then compile it, if it work i play around with the funciton and try to learn (or have a better understanding) from it. 

I tried it i still get the same error message as shown in the pic

 

 
Suntzu10:

Thanks again for replying angevoyageur

I tried it i still get the same error message as shown in the pic

OnStart() is a function, it need {}

void OnStart()
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

double linfunc (double a, double b) // function name and parameter list
{
    // composite operator
    return (a + b); // return value
}
You have to read more ;-)
 

will my signals still be executed even though I am disconnected from my trading station

 
nathanael123:

will my signals still be executed even though I am disconnected from my trading station

Not at the moment, but MQ is preparing a solution.
 

edit: fixed

edit 2:  I cannot read the moderator comments on that signal; I do not know why. 

edit 3:  this forum is buggy.  when I try to type in text, it will automatically change the formatting of text.  Make the text bigger or smaller.  I must highlight the text and select "clear styles" to get things back to normal :( 

 

I wanted to know if the seller can hide certain statistics, like open trades.  I think this is fair to protect the signal from unauthorized use.  There are currently no options for the vendor to select what is to be shown or not shown to the general public.

Also, how many people are signing up for signals?  what is the average selling price of the signal? 

 
4evermaat:

I wanted to know if the seller can hide certain statistics, like open trades.  I think this is fair to protect the signal from unauthorized use.  There are currently no options for the vendor to select what is to be shown or not shown to the general public.

Also, how many people are signing up for signals?  what is the average selling price of the signal? 

As a seller you know what is available at the moment. If you have suggestions to improve the system, please write to ServiceDesk.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
I think I need serious help! After reading mql5.pdf I still can't write a very basic strategy. Can some expert please give me a few tips or a few key codes to write at least a basic algorithm. so that I can play around with MT5 with basic strategies and keep my day interesting.

In Mql5 how should we think when writing the algorithm?
The software I used before taught me to think in term of bars, most calculation was done with the previous bars' high,low,open and close price.
Plus the entry/exit price is usually done at next bar open price (if not at current price).

Can someone lists some basic code that I need for a simple strategy and then I can build my idea going forward?
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Price Constants
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Price Constants
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Indicator Constants / Price Constants - Documentation on MQL5
 
Suntzu10:
I think I need serious help! After reading mql5.pdf I still can't write a very basic strategy. Can some expert please give me a few tips or a few key codes to write at least a basic algorithm. so that I can play around with MT5 with basic strategies and keep my day interesting.

In Mql5 how should we think when writing the algorithm?
The software I used before taught me to think in term of bars, most calculation was done with the previous bars' high,low,open and close price.
Plus the entry/exit price is usually done at next bar open price (if not at current price).

Can someone lists some basic code that I need for a simple strategy and then I can build my idea going forward?

First step is to learn to search yourself.

You could find this for example.

1...323334353637383940414243444546...101
New comment