Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 39
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
Why when i try to copy and paste the function as shown below in the script and then compile, an Error message say //'double'-semicolon expected
But when I add semicolon i get another error message...
the code above is a copy paste from mql5.pdf page.132
plus if there is no error i have no idea how to use this function or call this funciton? confuse :(
When you copy code, you have to understand it. Try this :
When you copy code, you have to understand it. Try this :
Thanks again for replying angevoyageur
The way i learn is that I copy paste and then compile it, if it work i play around with the funciton and try to learn (or have a better understanding) from it.
I tried it i still get the same error message as shown in the pic
Thanks again for replying angevoyageur
I tried it i still get the same error message as shown in the pic
OnStart() is a function, it need {}You have to read more ;-)
will my signals still be executed even though I am disconnected from my trading station
will my signals still be executed even though I am disconnected from my trading station
edit: fixed
edit 2: I cannot read the moderator comments on that signal; I do not know why.
edit 3: this forum is buggy. when I try to type in text, it will automatically change the formatting of text. Make the text bigger or smaller. I must highlight the text and select "clear styles" to get things back to normal :(
I wanted to know if the seller can hide certain statistics, like open trades. I think this is fair to protect the signal from unauthorized use. There are currently no options for the vendor to select what is to be shown or not shown to the general public.
Also, how many people are signing up for signals? what is the average selling price of the signal?
I wanted to know if the seller can hide certain statistics, like open trades. I think this is fair to protect the signal from unauthorized use. There are currently no options for the vendor to select what is to be shown or not shown to the general public.
Also, how many people are signing up for signals? what is the average selling price of the signal?
In Mql5 how should we think when writing the algorithm?
The software I used before taught me to think in term of bars, most calculation was done with the previous bars' high,low,open and close price.
Plus the entry/exit price is usually done at next bar open price (if not at current price).
Can someone lists some basic code that I need for a simple strategy and then I can build my idea going forward?
I think I need serious help! After reading mql5.pdf I still can't write a very basic strategy. Can some expert please give me a few tips or a few key codes to write at least a basic algorithm. so that I can play around with MT5 with basic strategies and keep my day interesting.
In Mql5 how should we think when writing the algorithm?
The software I used before taught me to think in term of bars, most calculation was done with the previous bars' high,low,open and close price.
Plus the entry/exit price is usually done at next bar open price (if not at current price).
Can someone lists some basic code that I need for a simple strategy and then I can build my idea going forward?
First step is to learn to search yourself.
You could find this for example.