Hello,
I have a subscribtion to the signals from Johnpaul77, last week on a demo-account, this week in real.
Friday something happens, perhaps somebody has had the same - or has an idea.
Signal was: 3 orders long with a stoploss and T/P.
at time 16:29:39 price hits the stoploss (acc. history mql5 page, there is different execution time to my broker account)
my real-account history:
time stamp 16:25 ; SL 3 actions ---- ok. but different time ececution time
but then: at ~16:29:20; open a new buyposition with price 1.247,978
and at ~16:29:40; stoploss-order filled with price 1246.918
thanks
"2014.05.31 07:10:53.059 '2088402594': Signal - not subscribe to signal 'RabbitSignal', symbol(s) EURAUD,EURUSD,XAUUSD not found"
This and similar to this are in my journal tab.
Thanks
I think I might have figured the problem out. In the instrument columnt it says for instance EURUSDpri, and on the Terminal, simply EURUSD without "pri", so it might only be a name difference, but what can do to have the same name to both of them? i wonder if anyone have the same problem, because I doubt that It is too rare that no thread has been created on this.
"Disappearance" of sort options for MQL signals
Has anyone noticed that since last week, some innovative tech staff have removed the sort options for sort by growth, subscribers for MQL signals?
These sorts are impt to us traders as it helps to see at a glance which signals has got the most subscribers (likely a more stable, well loved signal), which signal have the most growth (hopefully lower dd) which may just be our next holy grail (or holy god! my acct has kaput!)
Please the powers that be, can someone tell MQL not to remove things that should not be removed and introduced things that should be there in the first place?
PS: For those still on MT4 and not able or willing to migrate to mt5, here's a headup I just managed to bully MQL tech team by submitting a ticket to fix the auto mapping of symbols for mt5 symbols. Ever wondered why this was already fixed for mt4 since v600+? YA, yours truly has become personal non grata. But hey, I got mql to fix this frustrating issue of cur mapping! So please bring back our beloved sort options, and if there is some time, please include sort by DD%, period as well. At least we could also consider signals with lowest DD% or longest trading/providing signals (may indicate a more stable signal)
This is simple. When u copy SL/TP the SL/TP may hit on your mt4 and not on provider's due to different broker acct. When sl/tp is hit on YOUR mt4, mt4 will close the trade, coz mt4 will "obey" that sl/tp unless your broker is b-shop. When mql try to resynch the signals b/w provider and your acct, it "found" that (eg) provider has 5 open trades and you have 4 (cos one was closed due to sl/tp being hit). Thus MQL "helpfully" synch and recreated it back
Also check your journal log, make SURE there is NO stop out or margin call message on your account. These would automatically killed your trades. When mql resynch, it "helpfully" create it back!
thanks
Hi, i have subscribed to a signal and it did a great job by copying all trades. but, here's my problem.
When i open my mt4, the signal copied current trading that signal is currently holding even though the signal has opened its position 2 weeks ago, for example.
My question is, do i have an option to choose whether to not copy trade on the current position that the signal is holding? instead, i only copy the next position open by the signal.
Thanks in advance
adleee84
NOPE, NOPE, NOPE
There is only one hope, PM me and I will tell you the "trick"
PS: if provider has positive P/L then signals are not copied unless you forced the synch
I have a question about Signal Suspension: I noticed that there's a button for suspending a signal, but I don't understand it's actual function. If i suspend a signal, will i be able to subscribe to another during the time the other signal is suspended?
Hmpph....very interesting. On mt4 itself, there is NO SUSPEND button, but on MQL site "MY Subcription" there is. Suspend does not meant unsubscribe. What happened is that when you set "when equity less than ($)" in mt4 signals tab, eg $100. This meant that MQL will obey your equity dd and closed ALL open trades once equity reaches below or equal to $100. When this happened, your signal is SUSPENDED
It also meant technically you still have the signals, but until you reset that equity dd, or your equity dd > $100, you wont get new signals/trades copied from provider's acct. You CANT subscribe to another signal even though your signal was suspended
The reason why MQL does that is 1) Protect your shirt, since you hv set equity dd$ 2) Ensure that if you have paid for a subscription you still have it till expiry date
What are you talking about ?
Hello everybody.
Actually I have a problema with the synchronization to a signal (Porsche V8) which I can´t understand the reason. I made all the steps correctly; connection to signal provider, I enter my mql user and pasword, I have selected all the parameters, etc.. and the symbol of the signal appears like an ok subscription, but my metatrader 4 don´t copy the orders and in the journal appear this message constantly every 5 minutes... "Signal-connecting to signal server"
Can anyone help me with this situation?, it´s very frustrating because I have tried with a lot of differents ways to solve this problem, but at the momento I can't solved (close metatrader 4 and open again, connected by mql website, with differents traders accounts, etc..)
Thank
