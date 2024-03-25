Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 46
Annual Forecast:257.16%
21% monthly is 1000% annually....
Only if you understand the concept of compounding, many people do not and assuming that they also understand that to get the advantage of compounding they have to adjust their position size accordingly . . . using a fixed 0.01 lot does not give you compounding.
I want to warn to those who depend on other peoples signals. Here is a big fraudster xxxxxx. I subscribed to his signals and he drained me off $5000 in a week. His capital was below $21! I wonder how mql5 given him accreditation.
I shall be obliged if somebody could advise me he following:-
1. How to end subscription to a signal provider. If I stop a subscription will I get the unexpired portion of the cost paid?
2. What could be the settings of a healthy account
3. Can anybody advise me of a good signal provider?
It's not allowed to talk about any signal on the forum, whether in good or bad.
And why?
Maybe you have read the rules when you subscribed on this site ?
Posting of advertising messages, spamming and flooding are forbidden.
Hi all,
I have a problem; I was suscribed for a signal (no at the moment) and now it doesn´t let me provide my own signal in the same account. What shoul i do?
Thank you very much!
Hi my signal provider fires trades at 0.01, then 0.04 then 0.08 lot but my mt5 copies at only 0.01, 0.01 and 0.01 any idea why and how I can match his lot size too? His balance is $275.00 mine is $100.00
0.01 for a 100$ account is sufficient in my opinion. That gives you a 1% risk for 10 pips.
Anyway, the only thing you can do is to set the % of deposit higher in the Signals settings (max 95%) or invest more capital.