Hello,
I have a problem with my signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/44202, the YTD is -100%, I thought the problem due to the history cumulative profit, every week the system send balance cumulative, see attached balance on 26.7.2014 is $1366.95 , the system take this statement as deposit and give my growth always -100% , while the same account in myfxbook is give the correct growth https://www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/noorfx/947896.
Could you please solve this issue?
Good day everyone,
Assuming that I'm following a signal that trades many pairs, how can I - for example - prevent executing orders that includes JPY, while I'm enabling "Synchronize positions without confirmation"?
Hello People.
I am subcribing few signals currenclty.
One thing I am not sure is that, if I set to use 50% of deposit for my signal service and my drawdown is greater than 50% of my deposit, would the siganl service will close all my positions?
Or will the signal service will still go on even if the drawdown is greater than 50%.
It didn't happen yet but I would like to know what will happen for such a scenario.
I think this knowledge will be useful for other people too.
Kind regards.
This setting has nothing to do with drawdown or closing position, it's used to calculate the ratio used for volume.
Use the next setting "Stop if equity is less than..." for your purpose.
Hello everybody,
I have question how realize diversification working based on:
- signals
- ea
1th idea. I open 10 different accounts for 1000$ and want to subscribe 10 different signals providers. How to realize it ?
2th idea. Open 10 different account for 1000$ and use 10 different EA. What is most professional way to realize it?
should I use multiterminal? But it not support signals.
Should I open for every case separate terminal?
I suggest to use server realization this idea and do not want overload it.
regards
Aurimas
1) If you subs to 10 different signals then u need to hv 10 different mt4 accts
a) Create a separate folder for each signal (esp if u r using a SINGLE broker acct), eg, if you are using Alpari, create
c:\program files x86\Alpari-SignalA
c:\program files x86\Alpari-SignalB
etc
b) Double click on Alpari exe for the mt4 installer and point to these specific subfolders to install the different mt4 trading accts. Install ONE at a time and RENAME all the desktop icons appropriately, eg, Alapri-SignalA, Alapri-SignalB. You can choose NOT to launch mt4 after installing
c) Click on each icon ONE at a time to launch that mt4. Sign in to that specific mt4 acct, as well as login to mql site to get your signals. If you have not subscribed to a signal, you may click on "Signal" tab on mt4 to subscribe to a signal. Pls visit FAQ on how to subscribe to a signal to learn more
d) Set the risks% to trade with your balance. Keep your mt4 login and connected to internet 24/5.5 days that fx is trading. You may closed mt4 on weekends and reopen on Monday morning. This will help to lower CPU usage and reset's mt4 ways of reading too many bars on the chart and chocking up the CPU
================
2) EA's
You can search for a variety of EA's to run on your acct. In this instance, there is NO Need to have 10 trading accts as you can placed numerous EA's onto ONE acct
I WONT advise it, as the number of EA's can trade at same time and create huge DD on your acct, unless you intend to set eg 10% of risks to each EA.
==================
If you want the 10 signals to ONE acct (which again I WONT advise) there is a way to do so though. I cant say it here or I will get kick out and blacklisted. Pls PM me for my skype and I can speak to you on mic if you still need help
Hello everybody.
Actually I have a problema with the synchronization to a signal (Porsche V8) which I can´t understand the reason. I made all the steps correctly; connection to signal provider, I enter my mql user and pasword, I have selected all the parameters, etc.. and the symbol of the signal appears like an ok subscription, but my metatrader 4 don´t copy the orders and in the journal appear this message constantly every 5 minutes... "Signal-connecting to signal server"
Can anyone help me with this situation?, it´s very frustrating because I have tried with a lot of differents ways to solve this problem, but at the momento I can't solved (close metatrader 4 and open again, connected by mql website, with differents traders accounts, etc..)
Thank
Hi pep
Did MQL techie got back to u? if not, u can PM me and I can use Teamviewer/skype to help u troubleshoot the issues. You can talk to me via skype free of charges