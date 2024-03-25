Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 80
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I am a little confused because my MT4 account seems to only open ongoing positions of the signal providers. They are opened as soon as I start MT4. However, if I'm not at the computer, no signals seem to be copied. Do I have to leave my computer running in order to copy the signals...?
Yes Daniel, your computer must be running the MT4 and with a good internet connection.
If you close the MT4 or lost your internet connection the orders from the signal wont be copied.
Please note: Mobile App does not work as an "open session".
Hope this helps.
Hi, I would like to know if the signal provider broker symbol is different than my broker symbol for example: provider symbol EURUSDr and mine is EURUSDe, can it still copy the trade? or do I have to find signal provider with the same symbol as mine?
Also about the sync as long as the provider has open trades which is in profit we have to wait until that order closed than automatically it sync by it self or we have to sync manually?
what if the provider closed the order than open a new ones simultaneously before i sync, do I have to wait again? (this could take forever if the provider trade a lot, isn't it)
Suggestion please
Thanks
I have mt4 account with a fixed spread to all major pairs with symbol like for example "EURUSD.fix" can I still copy the signal providers trades or it will just cause error?
Hello, how do I send Pawel Stolarek, the provider of GBPfx( www.mql5.com/en/signals/169710) a message?
I want to subscribe to a signal but isn't letting me subscribe, any help to fix this problem?
You can send a private message to him
Trader not listed in your database, so can't send him a message.