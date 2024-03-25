Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 80

Daniel H.:

Hello,

I am a little confused because my MT4 account seems to only open ongoing positions of the signal providers. They are opened as soon as I start MT4. However, if I'm not at the computer, no signals seem to be copied. Do I have to leave my computer running in order to copy the signals...?

Yes Daniel, your computer must be running the MT4 and with a good internet connection.

If you close the MT4 or lost your internet connection the orders from the signal wont be copied. 

 

Please note: Mobile App does not work as an "open session".

 

Hope this helps.  

 
Hi, I set up my signal service and have it connected in real time and have agreed etc (tools- options- signals). However I see that my provider has issued trades and I have not received them. I leave my computer open with metatrader 4 running on it. I left it open last night and saw on the mql5 website that my provider had sent trade signals but when I went to my computer the trades were not updated on my account or on the signals-subscription tab. Can anyone help me in finding out why my mt4 is not refreshing or copying trades?
 

Hi, I would like to know if the signal provider broker symbol is different than my broker symbol for example: provider symbol EURUSDr and mine is EURUSDe, can it still copy the trade? or do I have to find signal provider with the same symbol as mine?

Also about the sync as long as the provider has open trades which is in profit we have to wait until that order closed than automatically it sync by it self or we have to sync manually?

what if the provider closed the order than open a new ones simultaneously before i sync, do I have to wait again? (this could take forever if the provider trade a lot, isn't it)

Suggestion please


Thanks

 

I have mt4 account with a fixed spread to all major pairs with symbol like for example "EURUSD.fix" can I still copy the signal providers trades or it will just cause error?


fix

Hello, how do I send Pawel Stolarek, the provider of GBPfx( www.mql5.com/en/signals/169710) a message?
 
You can send a private message to him
 

I want to subscribe to a signal but isn't letting me subscribe, any help to fix this problem?

Trader not listed in your database, so can't send him a message. 
 
This is his profile link here in mql5 database, go to his profile page and click on 'Send message' button on the right (as I see from your link - this person is rpvider of this signal you mentioned above).
 
Сергей, скажите, если сигнал "for free" то я не могу подключить его к реальному счету? только демо?
