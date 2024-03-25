Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 84
Very odd, my post keeps disappearing!
Why doesnt MQL use the no VPS required like other signal provider websites?
.
You can use VPS if you want.
It's up to you.
If signal providers care about their subscribers so they (they both) will use VPS (MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 for example).
.
why not store and encrypt subscriber MT4 master password, and MQL facilitate copy trading between provider and subscriber (brokers server)
VPS not required, and no VPS fees
** a side issue, but for those who think this is a security issue, VPS already has access to your terminal
.
.
VPS is required anyway because any transaction is going through internet.
The question may be the following: who will pay for that (for VPS for example - the service or the signal provider/subscriber).
And yes, if the signal provider is not using VPS so he does not care about the people he is making the money from.
Responsibility is the key of success so let's be responsible for what we are doing for people and with people for example.
Why are you making such a strange posts with space?
I dont know if I can mention them so lets call them company ABC.
Company ABC host signal providers. They collect the MT4 master password from subscribers. And I assume keep the MT4 terminal running 24/5 on behalf of the subscriber; as they state no VPS is required by the subscriber.
Not charging fees, they instead add a pip to the spread.
But I understand MQL does not use this model and does not want to offer the non-VPS approach. But I do think they would attract even more customers if they adopted the same route.
Because it is the reason why I deleted one of your previous post.
Did you ask that? - "Very odd, my post keeps disappearing!"
So, it is very odd that you are making such the spaces.
Because this forum is not your forum, and this forum is having some rules and habit which is far from this spaciousness on the posts.
.
If my formatting concerns you it is an overreaction Sergey.
.
I can tell more example ..
When I started this thread (it was in 2013) - How to Start with Metatrader 5 so one person made very strange reply (you can see his reply on the first post of the thread -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
..., 2013.01.12 22:08This post is starting to look crocodile
It was strange for me ... because I am not crocodile :)
But I understood after some time - this is technical forum, and the members of the forum (together with MQL5) are requited for every post to be properly designed/decorated/finalized.
Example with the articles: MetaQuotes (or MQL5 according to your slang) is paying 200 dollars to the authors of the articles. But every article should be properly designed.
With no any spaciousness.
I dont know if I can mention them so lets call them company ABC.
Company ABC host signal providers. They collect the MT4 master password from subscribers. And I assume keep the MT4 terminal running 24/5 on behalf of the subscriber; as they state no VPS is required by the subscriber.
Not charging fees, they instead add a pip to the spread.
But I understand MQL does not use this model and does not want to offer the non-VPS approach. But I do think they would attract even more customers if they adopted the same route.
Company ABC hosts signal providers' Metatrader instances using cloud.
The company asked for password (master pass, or any required) to make a copy of their Metatrader in cloud.
The company is paying to the hosting provider for this cloud.
And the cloud = VPS in our case ( because MQL5 VPS is not VPS; it is the copy of Metatrader in cloud).
So, it is the question about who is paying for VPS (or cloud in our case): the users (signal providers, signal subscribers) or the company by itself.
Well it is always the user pays.
So why hasnt MQL adopted the increased spread fee model? Surely it would attract even more customers!