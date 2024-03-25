Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 64

denious:

Hi,

I opened a demo account and am trying out different signals. After subscribing to Marianne Ultimate I keep getting the "signal provider has maximum volume X, subscriber has Y" message in the journal. Since from what I read it is the broker that sets these values and I cannot adjust them manually, what am I supposed to do? One response to a similar question was to find a broker with the right specifications, but what does that mean? Where do I look for one?

Are you talking about a real-life broker here? So there is no way for me to just learn this software and play with the demo account to my heart's content before finding an actual broker?
We aren't allowed  to talk about brokers on this forum.
 
You could simply open a Demo account with the same Broker that the Signal provider uses . . . couldn't you ?
 
Hello, sir, what is the use of credit? I am noticing that, when I login to my mt4 account, it everytime saying that "credit activated 4.00 onlygainer", but what is that credit, and where it has been activated?
 
OnlyGainer:
Hello, sir, what is the use of credit? I am noticing that, when I login to my mt4 account, it everytime saying that "credit activated 4.00 onlygainer", but what is that credit, and where it has been activated?

If you look in the top right corner of this page you will see a search box . . .

 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6797 

 

for example I want to subscribe someone via mql5.com signal part

I do it and I Adjust the metatrader ==> tools ==> options ==> signals ==> use no more than 95% of deposit.

the provider open a trade with 2.0 lots but in my account it will be 0.01 lot

why?

how they will be same lots or more?

 
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
 

Hello,


I'm following a signal using MT4 which does about 30-40 per day.

It's working good except that the provider does not appear to be following FIFO while I am forced to. So at 2AM my time I'm manually closing trades when an alert wakes me. I've googled off and on for the past month to try to find a script that can detect the FIFO errors and close the oldest trade first.

Does anyone know if such a EA(bot) exists?

Thank you for your time.

 
Not sure - but is it because the provider has a lot more money in their account? I ran into the same thing and use http://www.mt4i.com/appstore/app.aspx?id=2. Not an great solution for scalpers but it suffices for me.
