Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 55

angevoyageur:
If you subscribed to one signal, it cannot copy trades of another. You need to sort out your accounts and your ideas
In that case I'll tell you one thing. I rented a VPS with only one MT5 instance in which signal A is running. Then I did something I read in a forum, I copied the MT5 terminal folder (I duplicated it) in order to run another instance of MT5. In this second instance is running the signal B. Is this right way? Thank you in advance.
laplacianlab:
In that case I'll tell you one thing. I rented a VPS with only one MT5 instance in which signal A is running. Then I did something I read in a forum, I copied the MT5 terminal folder (I duplicated it) in order to run another instance of MT5. In this second instance is running the signal B. Is this right way? Thank you in advance.
Probably not, if you want to provide 2 signals you have to install 2 instances of MT5. Copying is not the same as installing. Anyway you have to ask to your VPS provider how to resolve that.
angevoyageur:
Probably not, if you want to provide 2 signals you have to install 2 instances of MT5. Copying is not the same as installing. Anyway you have to ask to your VPS provider how to resolve that.

They recommend me to use MT5 installer to do that, not just copy folder. They are installing for me some more terminals. I'll try this other way, with two different instances of MT5, just in case..

Anyway is's a bit strange right now because MQL5 website is reflecting ok the info generated by signal B. It is only when I subscribe B from my broker account Z that I get the signals generated by A.

I have subscribed/unsubscribed a number of times and it is always the same.

Thank you.

 
laplacianlab:

They recommend me to use MT5 installer to do that, not just copy folder.

In general it doesn't matter
 
laplacianlab:


Anyway is's a bit strange right now because MQL5 website is reflecting ok the info generated by signal B. It is only when I subscribe B from my broker account Z that I get the signals generated by A.

Couldn't catch - can you explain what you mean exactly. In several short sentences please
 
angevoyageur:
You have to ask to Metaquotes directly, it is unlikely that you will get an answer here.
Oops, Rosh is here, and reply to all question
Rosh:
Couldn't catch - can you explain what you mean exactly. In several short sentences please

1. I created two signals: A and B.

2. I've been subscribing/unsubscribing from A to B a number of times, and vice versa.

3. It seems that the system has not reflected this ok. When I was subscribed to A I was receiving signals from B, and vice versa.

4. I have already sent Service Desk some of my logs thinking than this may be a bug.

Thank you in advance!

 
RaptorUK:
Use the Service Desk . ..  there is a link in your Profile on the left side of the page.

Thanks RaptorUK, however this is for bugs only apparently. There must be an address to which I can send a private message... 

Hello All,

I have read this article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618 and fully understood the section on "Managing Funds".

I have a question regarding "How to select a Deal Volume". According to the above article, subscriber lotsize will be calculated based on the provider's deposit and etc.  

There is 1 factor that this signal system does not take into account which is account type. What happen if the provider using a standard account but the subscriber using a micro account? To be to more exact, we can look into pip value. For example, let say the provider is using a trading account with 1pip = 1 cent trading account when trading 0.01lot of EURUSD. The money management for the provider's strategy require $1,000 for 0.01lotsize. If the subscriber is using a trading account with 1pip = 10cent when trading 0.01lot of EURUSD, and this account is having $10,000 account balance. 

If we do not talk about account leverage and deposit currency, in above situation the subscriber account will open the 0.1 lotsize. However, the subscriber is trading at 10X the risk of the provider. Because if we take account type into consideration, although the subscriber's having $10,000 account balance but this account should only open 0.01 lotsize, the reason is subscriber is having account type of 1pip = $10cent.

Anybody encounter this problem and how can this be solved? 

Another question is, as a provider is he allowed to some how "Accept" or "Reject" a subscriber? 

Thank you very much.

Regards,

SIM 

Account type (standard lot, mini lot or micro lot) doesn't influence calculation of volume.

Provider doesn't know the subscribers and can't allow them or not.

