Hello,
I was following a free signal. But know the signal is not free anymore.
Problem is that the signal provider begin to trade bigger volume since.
So I'd like to unsubscribe because these volumes don't correspond with my account.
But when I click on the unsubscribe button they tell me I have to pay the fee ? is that normal ?
thanks
Hi, really sorry for asking as Im sure it has been asked before... is there a code base for MLq5 to allow a sound to be produced when price action hits any moving averages applied. Im trading at work and cant be watching the screen every second any help much appreciated.
thank you in advance...
Yak
This is a protection for your copied positions, as SL and TP are set at your broker server, if you loss connection with signal provider.
Thank you! Anyway, when you subscribe a signal it seems that SL and TP are always set to 0, it is as if they were not established. How can I check the original SL and TP levels from my MQL5 terminal?
If you selected the option "Copy SL and TP", and the SL and TP is 0 that mean there is no SL/TP on the provider side. If there are SL/TP you will see values different from 0.
You are off-topic. Your question has nothing to do with Signals service. Anyway for such request you have to search the codebase, or ask someone to do it for you.
Is this always like this? I subscribed to a signal that establishes SL and TP levels but in my MQL5 terminal I always see SL and TP set to 0. The option "Copy SL and TP" is selected. It is a bit strange.. The operations have been closed ok according to the original signal but SL and TP is always 0. Anyway it's a bit disturbing for me having the feeling that SL and TP are not set. Thks!
Thanks for your help! It was finally because of my code. In some parts of my program flow I was closing positions like this:
Now I am closing them this way:
And now all opened positions have SL and TP values properly set.
I apologize, will ask in code base...
Here you can ask anything and say everything about MQL5 Trading Signal - including signal for MetaTrader 4.
I encourage other user who may have experience and answer to reply and answer and help fellow signal user questions here.
I have published two signals, A and B, they both are very similar, they are newly created and have been updated very recently. It turns out that I'm subscribed to B from my broker account Z, but it is being copied orders from signal A! Anyone can help me? Is there any time window in the reception of those signals? As I say, everything is pretty recent, and the names of both signals are very similar. Thank you very much in advance.
