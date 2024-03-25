Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 49
I opened a new ticket on Service Desk.
The problem has nothing to do with Demo-account or Real account, that does not matter because the minimum lot-size is defined by the broker, it exists in demo accounts as well as
in real money accounts.
There is another problem here.
The signal provider is listed in the section of real accounts ( = real live accounts with real money ),
but truth is that the account of the signal provider is a demo account. I have given the link for the signal provider but somehow somebody deleted it in my posting.
How come that a demo account signal provider is listed under real accounts ?
He charges $38 monthly for his demo-account signal and as I mentioned before, other subscribers testified they lost their money due to the lotsize calculation.
Anyhow, there is no special reason for this limitation on the lotsize calculation. Somebody thought it would be cool, did not think about the consequences for subscribers
and implemented it.
It can be changed easily.
I am a programmer, I have coded EAs and indicators and my EA´s calculate the lot-size according to risk percent etc.
Every coder includes a check for the minimum and maximum allowed lot-size of the broker because a wrong lotsize results in an order send error.
Here is a code snippet from my own code in the lotsize-calculation function
Since the CEO does not answer my message to him, the only place to go is Service Desk.
I hope they will consider to make this simple change which will prevent more subscribers losing their accounts.
The big difference between Demo account of Signal provider and my Balance in my Live account is no problem.
The Provider has a balance of 600.000 , my balance is 1.000 .
He trades 10 lots per position.
-----> the ratio of our balances is 600 : 1
Therefore the ratio of lot-sizes should be 600 : 1 too.
10 lots divided by 600 = 0.0166666666666
Rounded up this will result in a lotsize of 0.02 lots per position on my live account.
This is not higher mathematics, it is basic division only.
It can be coded very easily and if somebody says: "Oh no, maybe your broker only allows 0.1 lots , what then ? "
The answer is easy too: I would code an alert like this "Attention. The lotsize of the copied signal should be 0.02 lots, but your broker has minimum allowed lotsize
of 0.1 lots. Do you want the signal to be copied although it is 5x too high ? Yes or No".
There is no reason to implement a limit on the ratio because all parameters ( minimum allowed lotsize of broker, lot steps ) are known, there is no mystery or hidden parameters.
I hope that somebody from Metaquotes who has the authority to decide this matter will read this all ( Service Desk already answered and blamed me. They didn´t show interest in changing the trap for
subscribers), because it is not only my experience.
I know you understand the point and you agree, but unfortunately you don´t have authority in Metaquotes.
If I would be the CEO of Metaquotes, I would listen to the Moderators of my forum very closely because they are in touch with the clients much more than anybody else in the company.
Again, I thank you for your answers. It is my experience that the Moderators of this forum are helpfull and friendly.
Hi,
I have a question regarding to the singal synchronization.
I left the detail in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12653
But I think this is the correct place to ask this.
Can anyone help me to get the reason?
Regards,
Hi,
How can we receive the MQL5 Signals in MT4 terminal ?
Whenever we try using MQL5 Community=>MQL5 Signals =>Select Signal and subscribe it prompt to launch/download the MT5 terminal.
Is it possible to add the MQL5 Signals in MT4 Terminal ?
Thanks & Regards
GTL
Can I ask how the lots calculation will be if I have the same balance as signal provider but my leverage is 1:2000 and his is 1:500?
Hello Guys,
I'm new in here.I need to ask some questions.I am adding a new Signal and I am having issues.Please guide what does the fields relate with.
1. Login & Password.
I want to know what is the use of Login id and Password, do i have to put my mql5 Login id and password or i should put new Login id and password which will be used to Selling Signals.
2.Broker:
What is the role of broker in trading my signals and what broker should i Add.