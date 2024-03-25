Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 28
Uncheck the Copy SL TP option. That causes the trades to get unsychronized so you are left with orphans. Don't woirry about the trades closing. As long as your terminal is online, the trades will properly close when the provider closes his trades.
You were right fxyekim. Thanks
Too bad there isn't a way to download the TP and SL levels as a fail safe against power outages, accidental computer reboots, ect.....
It's weird the Copy SL TP option is there to be checked off if it doesn't actually work.
It is weird
Maybe that because MQL5 signal is designed for MT5 and not MT4. It is reported in forum that in MT5, SL and TP does NOT work, we must use opposite pending orders to close our position.
:(
Hi Phi
I FINALLY have proof that MT4 signal service is a load of cxxx
A trade was WRONGLY closed and matched off at my side and made a lost that was caused by MT4
Trade provider ticket#1584480 opens 13/Feb/2013, still open, but my trade ticket#8387941 which was OPENED 13/Feb/2013, was closed at a LOSS! This is a TOTAL mismatched of which trades were closed.
NOTE: there were THREE GBPUSD trades being opened,
provider ticket#=1584480, GBPUSD, open 13/Feb/2013, @ 1.55430 (still running), my ticket# 8387941 (open 13/Feb/2013, closed 18/Feb/2013) WHY, this is a mismatched, coz provider DID NOT CLOSED THIS TRADE
provider ticket#=1640363, GBPUSD, open 18/Feb/2013, @1.54669 (closed), my ticket#=8550968, open 18/Feb/2013, still open
provider ticket#=1651320, GBPUSD, open 19/Feb/2013, @ 1.54641 (still running), my ticket#=8584954, open 19/Feb/2013, still open
NOTE: Provider CLOSED 18/Feb/2013 TRADE which was opened at 18/Feb/2013, but MT4 closed my EARLIEST trade without matching back the opened trade transaction # against the provider and just did a a FIFO closure. Since it closed my 18/Feb/12013 trade, it then "Realised" that provider still has 2 opened trades, thus open it again as per the open price of provider's 13/Feb/2013 trade EP of 1.55430, (my ep=1.54685). This was the ticket#=8550968 in my MT4. It should have closed this and ticket#8387941 should have REMAINED opened!!!
PS: Mt4 is making me loss $ for no reason and for inability to match open trades with closed trades trade for trade as there was NO counter transaction stamp against provider and subscripers acct#
Additional details
provider =Trade Aholic
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1246#!tab=trading
PS: What a cxxx, after my 3 mths when I have depleted my credits its sayonara! MT4 is NOT capable of doing an internal trnx stamp, thats why it just SIMPLY closed FIFO. If there was an internal trnx# stamp using eg provider's ticket number, eg, 1584480-8387941, then this trade will not have been closed! I will keep suffering losses if MT4 continues in this illogical stupid manner of not able to manage to match trades between provider and subscriber!
Since service desk took forever and may not even want to answer, I have ask Alex (one of the admin) to help escalate. Hopefully he wont be mad that I kept bugging him for unrelated stuff that is not his responsibilities.
SO this is the finding. When u had a few opened trades of same currency pairs and provider closed a trade, MT4 does a FIFO match to that currency pair without taking into acct internal trnx# stamp/matching of similar trades that were executed. So if provider specifically trades ONE currency pair, then be prepared that trades may closed to your LOSS!!!!
Crab !!!,
1. You're not using FIFO regulated broker aren't you ? I'm guessing not, but I don't like guessing.
2. Are you using regulated broker or not ?, Check, if there's complain against your broker in http://www.forexpeacearmy.com/public/forex_broker_reviews and http://www.forexfactory.com/forumdisplay.php?f=74 . There are some concern that some scam brokers manipulate trades of MQL5 signal :(.
3. Get trading history from your broker, as well as your MT4 journal log. Those can be use to appeal to MQ/MQL5.com.
Hi guys...Do you know if build 469 support signals? As i downloaded mt4 build 451 from https://www.metaquotes.net/en/metatrader4/news/3910 but after installing ( out of program files )FXCM - broker and run it it shows as build 469.I logged into community but no signal tab...Iam really getting annoyed with mt4 signals...I was trying to get it running for quite long time ( reading forum , trying different things and brokers but still unsuccesful ) I have noticed many traders experiencing similar issues..Mt5 work fine so far..but there are lack of decent signal providers..can anybody help what should I do?
There's no announcement yet for MT4 469 in MQL4 forum, so maybe MQ made a silly mistake here ;D. The server at FXCM may also not yet upgraded to support this latest build and so you have to wait at least.
Temporary solution is to use other broker, read here http://www.forexpeacearmy.com/public/forex_broker_reviews and http://www.forexfactory.com/forumdisplay.php?f=74
Why is it there are signals that is in archived state ?
No Phi,
I believe this is MT4 logic to match signals opening and closing. FXOPEN has NEVER restricted on FIFO, esp as I am having an ecn acct