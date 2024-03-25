Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 21
Well, It's one of many things that must be figured out and I'm appreciative of your help with this. Here is the IE cert for MQL5:
All right, thank you for that. Everything looks normal.
So... let me think something later :(.
What does it mean by "not connected, select from the signals database"? That is the error message at the top of the Options/Signals diologue page.
You must select signal to subscribe from here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals
Here is " My subscriptions to Trade Signals ". It shows 1 active, " The Scalper ". Not sure what to do with the login number though.
The login number there should be the same with your demo account number at MB Trading Pay For Limit demo. If not, try to subscribe again.
But my login for MBT demo doesn't conform to the all digit format required by the MQL5 Signal subscription login input field. If I change my trading account's pass to all digits(not secure) and then disclose it to MQL5 Signal, then I must worry about my account here being hacked into. I doubt it carries the same level of security as MBT.
Just your demo account number and not password of any kind.
It's difficult to have all-broker-standard-symbol-naming-convention. The symbol name is already an ISO 4217 standard currency naming convention. by CouponDropDown">Brokers then create their own products based on that standard naming. Some naming are depend on broker connected banks and liquidity provider or their target client. So, one broker may offer EURUSDm for "EURUSD by CouponDropDown">forex mini account" and other broker may offer the same but with different name like fxEURUSDm for "EURUSD by CouponDropDown">forex mini account" because they have opEURUSDm for "EURUSD option mini account" and so on and so on :(.
One broker sell donut with chocolate, and the other sell donut with cheese, but we just one donuts :).
Now that you are listening, here's the problem we face with problem of mql5 signal. Not all subscriber have an error - and those subscriber who has errors, MQ does not know what is it that trigger that error, MQ does not even able to replicate the problem, and therefore, sometime we don't have the answer.
Here's an example : some users of MT5 64 bit with Windows 7/64 bit are unable to run MT5 at all, they have to install the b32 bit version of MT5 (click here). What is the cause of that ?, nobody knows, MQ is unable to replicate the problem and create the solution.
Hi Phi,
Thanks again. From what I know brokers create the symbols coz for mini accts (or micro accts) the fact is that banks (which is their liquidity providers) dont accept less than 10,000units. Thus when these accts trade, the broker themselves accumulate the trades and pass it to IP. Its also quite common for brokers to "add" abt 1pip to their quotes (if u checked mini accts are maybe eg 1-2pips for EURUSD, but can be 0-0.7pips for ECN, I checked coz my acct is ecn and thats the spread given and broker published this on the web, so as not to deem unethical).
If not mistaken (just my personal opinion) the suffix is to help them distinguished the various bundles of orders to accumulate (since mini accts, micro accts) have different quotes from ecn or even standard (NDD). So far I have only come across suffixes not prefixes, since its easier to "read" 1st few characters. I guess this issue cannot be easily solved since FX is also not tightly regulated by any authorities. Most major brokers may register with NFA, etc authorities as guard dog to give their traders a peace of mind trading with them
Phi, I now got another small issue. I deposit via Gate2shop, now since Alex had helped me to revert the USD100 and the new signal provider only cost USD33, I wanted to withdraw. According to the FAQ, withdrawal is either via PayPal or Webmoney and if I deposit via Gate2shop, first I need to deposit via Paypal/webmoney.
What I am wondering is for eg, I deposit a USD1 via PayPal. After which can I used PayPal to withdraw the remaining USD68 (USD67 via Gate2shop, and USD1 via PayPal). I will suffer a small commission charge by PayPal, but at least I can get back more than 90% of the $ deposited. I dont want to leave the deposit in my acct, as after some months, I may decide that signals are not doing well and subscribed for new signals
Hope u have some "experience" or came across such discussions
This section is fants, but quite difficult to find solutions as there are no actual category to sort out the various issues. Sometimes the search does not always return with sensible answer at all!
1. If you understand programming, it actually very easy to distinguish/separate/recognize symbol with or without prefix/suffix. The problem with mql5 signal is, some user have problem, some user don't have any problem, and we never know why :(.
2. AFAIK, you can only withdraw to Paypal or WebMoney, and you can withdraw without making deposit. Try use WebMoney instead Paypal, just google "buy sell webmoney" in your country or google it with your native language. I withdraw all my mql5 credits to WebMoney and I haven't deposit any cents.