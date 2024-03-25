Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 27
1. Funny. You are reply by by quoting me something that we both not discussing ;D
2. If your MT has connection (with that sucky wifi you told me :) ), and you fill everything correctly in mql5.cim subscribe page and in your MT, the you should have signal connection
Please do this, open your MT, click tools menu > select Option > and choose signal tab, and tell me from 2 pictures below, which one is shows in your MT,
1) I believe we've been at this problem for some time.
2) This is the signal error message I get >>>
3) Is there something in any of the other taps found in options that could be configured wrong, keeping just signals from working?
1) Sadly, yep :(
2) 3). Could you try to subscribe directly from MetaTrader, please read this article "How to Subscribe to trading signal" .
Thank you phi. It is not too convinient to open another account on the provider's broker. Actually I have another account with Gain Capital, on which server all symbols have "pro" suffix. I've been search all the replies in this topic, I have not found the solution yet. Is there any update from MQ on this suffix issue recently?
An update for suffix issue ?. There's no update for this problem, because so far it's only affect few subscriber and to find out the cause of the problem, MQ is unable to reproduce the problem :(
Hello,
A few questions if I might:
1. This website should have a centralized help where the basic things should be explained, yesterday I searched 2 hours to find out what is the value of 1 credit (I know now 1 credit = 1 USD)...this is more like a remark from a new user not really a question, your site is very user unfriendly from this point of view
2 Considering the above and the fact I do not have time to search a few hours something that should be explained nice and obvious for any new user, I understood (correct me if I`m wrong) that you do not allow strategies with margins larger than 1% to be commercialized (set as signals or more correctly said have subscribers). I have a real account with 0.5% (1:200) margin this applies to real accounts also and it means my account is not eligible? Isn`t this silly?
3. Is there any way for the signal provider to have to option to no show the trades? I don't mean the statistics, but the trades history as it develops, I am not disposed to make my strategy completely open to anyone to study it. When you people designed this thing which can be very useful for someone with not enough capital you did not think there is the possibility signal providers would not want to open like that? I mean I can trade futures with this and possible make millions however for the moment I lack like 50K to start and I am looking for alternatives but besides PAMM accounts offered by Alpari you all signal websites treat this as a herd thing where everyone can win while the reality is that there are very few winners in this business and none of them would just publish his way to make money in a newspaper to be object of study and copy for anyone interested, unless he is really gambling and not certain of what he does, heck I would publish here some demo systems also your way but under no circumstance my real trading account unless someone pays me very well for that and makes it worth
I had a few more but since I dont think my questions and remarks would have any resonance, I just give up. You people that designed this should just think about what I said above, there are traders in the world that might need investors and this MQL5 community might be very interesting but just make it a little bit serious, like real accounts only, a few more options regarding the volume and so on so forth. has almost everything except the idiots at count pips as performance instead of % of gain which is funny and makes not worth for professional traders I count money not pips and pips does not equal money if you know what money management is
...just ignore me I`m out of here, I`ll be back like in 1 year to see if you people at MQL5 decided that this should be a serious investors and managers option or you just let it be a joke for amateurs
1. An updated centralized help will be good idea. You can make suggestions to Service Desk as well, just go to your profile and look for Service Desk on the left side.
2. Please read signal rules which is always updated, not comments one found in forum coz they may be out-dated. Signal with leverage up to 1:500 can be subscribed.
3. Closed positions will always be displayed on both free and paid signal. There will be nothing displayed for current trade position of paid signal, but not for free signal. However, you can ask Service Desk for some adjustment to your need.
I have few subscribers of my system https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2047 and https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2728. But there's nothing in payments. Can you explain it to me?
thank you...
may God bless you, for good....
Can you add your PayPay email address to your Mql5.com account, the answer is no.
Can you add your mql5.com email address to your PayPal account, the answer is yes, coz I have three email addresses with PayPal.
How about using WebMoney ?, it's cheaper than PayPal
Hi, thanks for respond, i contact the support, yes i can change the mql5 email. so its no problem anyway.
i don't have/use webmoney, coz i its hard to get changer in my country :)
OK I need some help.
I've subscribed to a signal using MT4 build 451.
I use OANDA as my broker.
I'm subscribed to a signal, but every time a signal is sent out I get two orders. The first order has SL and TP set, but is then immediatly replaced by a second order which does not have SL and TP set.
These trades take place while I'm asleep at night, but in the morning when I wake up I have the Synchronize screen in front of me, and the trade which should have hit a SL or TP is still going.
Is there any way to get the signal to come through with SL and TP set, and is there a way to get rid of those Synchronize screens?
I do have "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profits" box checked under options/signals.
THanks,
Hard to get changer in your country ? Really ?.
I use Google translate and just Google "buy and sell webmoney" in your language (what is buy and sell in your language), and I found plenty changer. ;)