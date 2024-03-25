Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 92
I need to change the leverage for a signal to 1:500 so that people can subscribe to it. The leverage currently exceeds that. I can’t see how to do that. Please help.
You can only change your leverage through your broker, so contact them.
Usually you can do that through your broker's members area, in your accounts page.
If the "Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" option is enabled, the Subscriber copies Provider's operations together with stop levels. Different brokers may have different price flows, therefore stop levels on the Subscriber's account may be triggered earlier than on the Provider's one. If during re-synchronization, it turns out that a certain position on the Subscriber's account is already closed, while it is still open on the Provider's one, the service copies it again. To reduce the likelihood of such situations, it is recommended to use the account on the same server (broker) as the Provider's one for copying.
it is not necessary to enable Copy SL and TP
Read what you've quoted carefully and decide.
Hello,
I would like to sell a signal subscription service. I have already set up the signal. Please assist. What criteria do you use to reject seller registration?
We can't help you here, sellers approval criteria are not known, so I suggest you to follow the comments section of your seller page to register.
I have subscribed with a signal a month ago and it is expiring on the 3rd of June (in 2 days). The problem is we are currently experiencing a high drawdown and MQL has disabled any further subscriptions and renewals to the signal. But if it is still disabled in 2 days how will I resubscribe or continue to follow their signals?
I want the signal provider to continue to manage my existing trades until we recover from the current drawdown which may take a week or so. If I can't, then this will be the biggest inconvenience and may cause a big loss for me.
Will I be allowed to renew the subscription or how does it work?
Thanks
(The warning from MQL on the Signal Provider's page: Current drawdown is dangerous for subscribers. Subscription will be allowed once drawdown improves)
Try to renew your subscription here manually: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
If this doesn't work, contact the Service Desk.
Worked perfectly. Thank you! :)