Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 15
I get the dialog box for exiting orders everytime a new signal arrives. But the exiting positions were synched previously, I can see the Signals name in the comments.
ADD: it's doesn't ahppen when I send a manual traded signal.
Because there are plenty users have problem with signal for MT4, my guess was that mql5 signal is designed for MT5 which only have one single open position. However since you mention that this is not happen when you open trades manually, perhaps you should write this to service desk and make sure to mention that this is for MT4.
If you running just one strategy EA with several symbol, then can you remove the magic number from your EA and see what happen ?
Thanks, I'll wait for an auto trade signal and send in the log if it happens again.
Well ... will try it on Monday by subscribing to some signal. Because I do not want to keep my pc open all day and night but as I understand - I do not need to in case of using TET which can be selected in MT5 menu: Tools - Signals.
I subscribed to some signal (free signal for now). Everything is going on so no problem for now. But I am sorry - TET (Trusted Execution Token) is not working yet. I mean: we do not have TET for now. I just hope that Metaquotes will allow it on the future. Because in case of TET - I will be able to receive the signal even if my MT5/PC is close.
What I like is that lot size (volume) is recalculated according to my deposit size.
moderator, please, once again my MT4 was correctly synchronized with
the server signals SPEED HUNTER DEMO (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1280)
and when a signal was sent today operating the same error happened.
what should I do?
I think always when a new signal is sent this error happens,
and then this error message appeared this too.
((2013.01.22 23:17:53 '15354': Signal - floating profit of signal provider is positive: 9400.00 USD))
Hi feliperimoli,
I check Speed Hunter demo - and it's disconnected. This is the risk subscribing to signal provider if signal provider using a demo account, the server may disconnected.
There's nothing you and me and mql5 signal can do for this problem :(
Sorry.
but it happens every time a new signal is sent??
I will look into this, but please be patient, I may not have the answer very quickly.
User fxyekim also reporting the same here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8941/page14#comment_410961
I fixed mine by removing the check mark on Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
I will look into this, but please be patient, I may not have the answer very quickly.
User fxyekim also reporting the same here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8941/page14#comment_410961
ok, I'll wait for the response, so the server can not working with mql5.com if can not send the signals to clients!
I fixed mine by removing the check mark on Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
what's the difference? as will leave the position