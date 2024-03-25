Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 60
Hi.. my broker only use regular lot and only use integer lot (i.e 1 lot, 2 lot, ...) , and there's no way to do 1.2 lot or 2.5 lot.
How can i set this to follow a signal provider with same broker ?
Hi
Change your broker
Please help me. I would like to ask that how can I write a review for a signal's owner? Thanks for answers!
You can only write a review for a signal you subscribed to. If it's the case you then get a link to add a review.
That is terrible that I can't get this little information from the morning, I wait for this!
Really ? Go to the signal page and see the link.
Hi buddy, I just follow a signal, it auto will trade and as well as close the trade for me ?
I have a kinda annoying technical problem and I would like to know if anybody had this technical difficulty before, and if there is a solution.
After I subscribe to a new signal, and a signal is "active" (at least in my member area here) the next should be synchronization, right? Now, when I move to my MT4 terminal, (where I need to do synchronization, Options then Signals) that page is simply "blank". I simply can not finish synchronization.
There is a notification "not connected select from the signals database" ...but it shows active in my member area.
I already contacted support, but they don't seem to know the answer. Anybody out there who experienced this same problem?