ibjakarta:

Hi.. my broker only use regular lot and only use integer lot (i.e 1 lot, 2 lot, ...) , and there's no way to do 1.2 lot or 2.5 lot.

How can i set this to follow a signal provider with same broker ?

Hi

Change your broker 

 
Please don't answer inside the quote.
 
Please help me. I would like to ask that how can I write a review for a signal's owner? Thanks for answers!
 
You can only write a review for a signal you subscribed to. If it's the case you then get a link to add a review.
 
Hello! Yes it is the case! Thanks for the link, I wait for it!
 
That is terrible that I can't get this little information from the morning, I wait for this!
 
Really ? Go to the signal page and see the link.


 
Hi buddy, I just follow a signal, it auto will trade and as well as close the trade for me ?
 
Yes.
 

I have a kinda annoying technical problem and I would like to know if anybody had this technical difficulty before, and if there is a solution.

After I subscribe to a new signal, and a signal is "active" (at least in my member area here) the next should be synchronization, right? Now, when I move to my MT4 terminal, (where I need to do synchronization, Options then Signals) that page is simply "blank". I simply can not finish synchronization.

There is a notification "not connected select from the signals database" ...but it shows active in my member area.

I already contacted support, but they don't seem to know the answer. Anybody out there who experienced this same problem? 

