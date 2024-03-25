Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 5
Go to your profile page (by clicking your user name), and at the left side look for "Service Desk".
Thank you. That was not so obvious. metaquotes should consider reorganizing that list.
And here is another suggestion: there should be an edit button on the 'my signals' page so that the user does not have to click on the individual signal, and then click on 'edit'.
The edit button should be more convenient in the signals list format.
All in one place, yep, that's good and simple idea.
Hope they reads or ... you can write that to ... Service Desk ;)
Hi new to site...can anyone tell me hou to download the EA's or get signals from specifec EA's?? reply to private email if desired
Regards, thanks in advance
1. What / which EA you want to download ? Is it the EA from Championship 2012 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8083 ?
2. What / which EA you want to get signal from ?
Can you give example on both of them ?
I have subscribed to A Cashmaker to a live account as well as a demo account, have no orders/trades from either..also was interested in couple of others , but not having input from this one as trial..any help or advice would be appreciated
Thanks
I also subscribed to NOBULLfx on demo account with bal of 100,000.00 usd, recvd msg synchronization failed, provider floating profit 2064.o2 usd, no signals ???
What is the benefit to providing signals for free?
Please don't double post like that. There an edit link to edit your comment - just move your cursor to bottom right of your comment and you will find the edit link
I think there's problem with mql5 signal for MT4 :(. I don't know exactly what it is, so let's just wait and see.
Maybe next build MT 4 solve this issue, see it here Preliminary Announcement of the New MetaTrader 4 Build 449
What is the benefit to providing signals for free?
Well, the benefit is to have lot of subscriber - actually that is the purpose of free service : to collect as many subscriber/customer/client as it can.
Since there are plenty signal provider, each signal provider compete with each other signal provider to get subscribers. Also remember, subscriber may don't have a lot of money to invest, especially that one signal can only be subscribed to one account. So the competition is fierce.
By having free signal, a signal provider can have a lot of subscriber, and also help subscriber with small money to gain profit and which later can be "upgraded" to different signal level.
Here's an example : Say a signal provider have 2 signal : signal_1 which is free and signal_2 which is cost $ 200 per month. Both signals actually the same signal, except that signal_1 have very conservative result in term of Return of Investment (ROI) while signal_2 have moderate-and -advanced-but-still-save ROI. So signal_2 is more profitable than signal_1 in term of ROI/money invested.
A signal provider will tell subscriber of signal_1 that if they have enough money, they can subscribe to signal_2 which is still the same signal but have better return.
Do yo know how Growth % is computed? Also, how the Growth and Balance charts are produced? I don't understand these values and charts even on my own signal.