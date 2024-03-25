Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 53
Hi there ... I am very new in here. Any body can help me where to start first and second.....?
Hello, please, does someone know if it´s possible provide signals from AVAFX account MT4? Because their server name doesn't appear in the signal registration form.
Here you can ask anything and say everything about MQL5 Trading Signal - including signal for MetaTrader 4.
I encourage other user who may have experience and answer to reply and answer and help fellow signal user questions here.
Hello everyone,
I'm new to following signals/metatrader 5 and although i have found answers to most of my questions online I still have a few points that i would like to ask :)
My question is this, when i tried to follow a signal provider I got the following message:
http://i802.photobucket.com/albums/yy305/webbie146/question1_zps32ee1f34.jpg
I don't really understand what floating profit means? Also it say's 7.39 USD. Does that mean that if I sync now I would lose 7.39? Would it give any further problems/losses if I sync now?
And if I decide to wait on average how long would it take to get a 'negative' floating profit?
And will metatrader automatically sync when it sees the floating profit is negative, ore should i just keep checking myself?
Thanks a lot!
Could you please explain the checkbox that says something like 'copy stop loss and take profit levels' when you are about to subscribe a signal, or post some link that explains this? Thanks in advance.
I recently subscribed to a newly created signal and everything went well. The thing is that once subscribed to that signal I can't subscribe to another newly created signal. Do I have to wait some time window to subscribe to the second signal? Can I subscribe as many signals as I want? Thanks in advance.
Hello,
I was following a free signal. But know the signal is not free anymore.
Problem is that the signal provider begin to trade bigger volume since.
So I'd like to unsubscribe because these volumes don't correspond with my account.
But when I click on the unsubscribe button they tell me I have to pay the fee ? is that normal ?
thanks
Hi, really sorry for asking as Im sure it has been asked before... is there a code base for MLq5 to allow a sound to be produced when price action hits any moving averages applied. Im trading at work and cant be watching the screen every second any help much appreciated.
thank you in advance...
Yak