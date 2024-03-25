Signals : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signals - page 73

OK, I will do it, thank you for your answer.
 
is there any way to limit to 5 orders opened maximum on mt4 sended by a signal even if the signal send more than 5? any script or ea just to reduce to 5 orders maximum to stay opened and if tries to open more than 5 close any order instantaneously? is it possible?
 
You are talking about a signal now ? It's not possible to do that.
 

MQL has somehow mess up again. NONE of my subscribed signals are connected. When I check here, its all still active. My journal log indicated authorization failed, and fail to get list of subscription. I did login correctly, I typed in very slowly and even do a copy & paste from word doc where I stored my password (ya you would think ppl stored in hand phone, note pad besides the phone, sticky notes on PC etc).

Some of the subscriptions I subscribed to since a few days ago, and I didnt even close my mt4, and I saved my profile and didnt change my password. I log off from MQL web site here, login using same password and it works

I hv sent ticket to admin and hopefully they get to it FAST enough! This disconnection has become a bit unacceptable. I am not newbie to mql community so I cant have made such a mistake as wrong password. I am VERY SURE that I was correctly login.

Anybody has same issues? I can view my profile here very well, with no issues

 

I already renewed my signal subscription on the 12th and shows active on mql website until 2014.07.12, then it´s active for the same account used before.

When I open my MT4, account doesnt show linked or following the signal, it appears like Im not able to connect to the mql community. Have tried several times but on the journal it doesnt show like it connects and balance on my account.

I have tried :

1. login in again several times (Options,Community,Login)

2. Signals tabs says: not connected

3. On terminal, Signals and try to subscribe again

Nothing happens, account still not linked to signal

Please advise me as to how to proceed.

Thanks.


 

Please advise me as to how to proceed.

Broker server names was different: "Activtrades-2" vs. "Activtrades-Classic 2 S..."

Now it should be OK.

 
Broker server names was different: "Activtrades-2" vs. "Activtrades-Classic 2 S..."

Now it should be OK.

Great yes, just re.tried and it´s working now. Thanks
 
Hi, issues resolved, it happened on Friday 13th, my vps was somehow disconnected from internet, thus cant get list of signals. VPS admin help me to flush DNS on Sat morning, reboot my vps and everything is running in order
 

Hello everybody,

 

I have question how realize  diversification working based on:

- signals

- ea

1th idea. I open 10 different accounts for 1000$ and want to subscribe 10 different signals providers. How to realize it ? 

2th idea. Open 10 different account for 1000$ and use 10 different EA. What is most professional way  to realize it? 

 

should I use multiterminal? But it not support signals.

Should I open for every case  separate terminal?

 

I suggest to use  server realization this idea and do not want overload it. 

 

regards

 

Aurimas 

 

Good day everyone,

 

Assuming that I'm following a signal that trades many pairs, how can I - for example - prevent executing orders that includes JPY, while I'm enabling "Synchronize positions without confirmation"?

