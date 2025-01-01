CChartObject

CChartObject is a base class for the classes of chart graphical objects of the Standard MQL5 library.

Description

CChartObject class provides the simplified access to MQL5 API functions for all of its descendants.

Declaration

class CChartObject : public CObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject Direct descendants CChartObjectArrow, CChartObjectBitmap, CChartObjectBmpLabel, CChartObjectCycles, CChartObjectElliottWave3, CChartObjectEllipse, CChartObjectFiboArc, CChartObjectFiboFan, CChartObjectFiboTimes, CChartObjectHLine, CChartObjectRectangle, CChartObjectSubChart, CChartObjectText, CChartObjectTrend, CChartObjectTriangle, CChartObjectVLine

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes ChartId Gets the ID of the chart a graphical object belongs to Window Gets the number of a chart window where a graphical object is located Name Gets/sets the name of a graphical object NumPoints Gets the number of anchor points Assign Attach Binds a chart graphical object SetPoint Sets the anchor point parameters Delete Delete Deletes a chart graphical object Detach Detaches a chart graphical object Shift ShiftObject The relative object shift ShiftPoint The relative object point shift Object properties Time Gets/sets the time coordinates of an object point Price Gets/sets the price coordinate of an object point Color Gets/sets the color of the object Style Gets/sets the object line style Width Gets/sets the object line width BackGround Gets/sets the flag of drawing an object in the background Selected Gets/sets the "selected" flag of a graphical object Selectable Gets/sets the selectable object flag Description Gets/sets the text of the object Tooltip Gets/sets the tooltip of the object Timeframes Gets/sets the mask of the object visibility flags Z_Order Gets/sets the graphical object priority for receiving an event of mouse clicking on a chart CreateTime Gets the time of the object creation Object level properties LevelsCount Gets/sets the number of object levels LevelColor Gets/sets the level line color LevelStyle Gets/sets the level line style LevelWidth Gets/sets the level line width LevelValue Gets/sets the level LevelDescription Gets/sets the level text Access to API MQL5 functions GetInteger Gets the value of the object property SetInteger Sets the value of the object property GetDouble Gets the value of the object property SetDouble Sets the value of the object property GetString Gets the value of the object property SetString Sets the value of the object property Input/Output virtual Save Virtual method of writing to a file virtual Load Virtual method of reading from a file virtual Type Virtual method of identification