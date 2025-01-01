DocumentationSections
CChartObject

CChartObject is a base class for the classes of chart graphical objects of the Standard MQL5 library.

Description

CChartObject class provides the simplified access to MQL5 API functions for all of its descendants.

Declaration

   class CChartObject : public CObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>

Class Methods by Groups

Attributes

 

ChartId

Gets the ID of the chart a graphical object belongs to

Window

Gets the number of a chart window where a graphical object is located

Name

Gets/sets the name of a graphical object

NumPoints

Gets the number of anchor points

Assign

 

Attach

Binds a chart graphical object

SetPoint

Sets the anchor point parameters

Delete

 

Delete

Deletes a chart graphical object

Detach

Detaches a chart graphical object

Shift

 

ShiftObject

The relative object shift

ShiftPoint

The relative object point shift

Object properties

 

Time

Gets/sets the time coordinates of an object point

Price

Gets/sets the price coordinate of an object point

Color

Gets/sets the color of the object

Style

Gets/sets the object line style

Width

Gets/sets the object line width

BackGround

Gets/sets the flag of drawing an object in the background

Selected

Gets/sets the "selected" flag of a graphical object

Selectable

Gets/sets the selectable object flag

Description

Gets/sets the text of the object

Tooltip

Gets/sets the tooltip of the object

Timeframes

Gets/sets the mask of the object visibility flags

Z_Order

Gets/sets the graphical object priority for receiving an event of mouse clicking on a chart

CreateTime

Gets the time of the object creation

Object level properties

 

LevelsCount

Gets/sets the number of object levels

LevelColor

Gets/sets the level line color

LevelStyle

Gets/sets the level line style

LevelWidth

Gets/sets the level line width

LevelValue

Gets/sets the level

LevelDescription

Gets/sets the level text

Access to API MQL5 functions

 

GetInteger

Gets the value of the object property

SetInteger

Sets the value of the object property

GetDouble

Gets the value of the object property

SetDouble

Sets the value of the object property

GetString

Gets the value of the object property

SetString

Sets the value of the object property

Input/Output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method of writing to a file

virtual Load

Virtual method of reading from a file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

 