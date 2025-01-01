DocumentationSections
NumPoints

Gets the number of anchor points of a graphical object.

int  NumPoints() const

Return Value

Number of points linking a graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns 0.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::NumPoints 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get points count of chart object  
   int points=object.NumPoints(); 
  } 