CChartObjectEllipse

CChartObjectEllipse is a class for simplified access to "Ellipse" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectEllipse class provides access to "Ellipse" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectEllipse : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsShapes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectEllipse

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Ellipse" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

See also

