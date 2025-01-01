LevelDescription (Get Method)

Gets a description (text) of the level of a graphical object.

string LevelDescription(

int level

) const

Parameters

level

[in] Number of a graphical object level.

Return Value

Description (text) of the specified level of a graphical object that is bound to an instance of the class. Returns NULL if there is no bound object or the object has no specified level.

LevelDescription (Set Method)

Sets the description (text) of the specified graphical object level.

bool LevelDescription(

int level ,

string text

)

Parameters

level

[in] Number of a graphical object level.

text

[in] New value of description (text) of the specified graphical object level.

Return Value

true – success, false - cannot change the description (text).

Example: