LevelDescription (Get Method)
Gets a description (text) of the level of a graphical object.
|
string LevelDescription(
Parameters
level
[in] Number of a graphical object level.
Return Value
Description (text) of the specified level of a graphical object that is bound to an instance of the class. Returns NULL if there is no bound object or the object has no specified level.
LevelDescription (Set Method)
Sets the description (text) of the specified graphical object level.
|
bool LevelDescription(
Parameters
level
[in] Number of a graphical object level.
text
[in] New value of description (text) of the specified graphical object level.
Return Value
true – success, false - cannot change the description (text).
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::LevelDescription