LevelDescription (Get Method)

Gets a description (text) of the level of a graphical object.

string  LevelDescription(
   int  level       // level number
   ) const

Parameters

level

[in]  Number of a graphical object level.

Return Value

Description (text) of the specified level of a graphical object that is bound to an instance of the class. Returns NULL if there is no bound object or the object has no specified level.

LevelDescription (Set Method)

Sets the description (text) of the specified graphical object level.

bool  LevelDescription(
   int     level ,     // level number
   string  text        // text
   )

Parameters

level

[in]  Number of a graphical object level.

text

[in]  New value of description (text) of the specified graphical object level.

Return Value

true – success, false - cannot change the description (text).

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::LevelDescription 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- 
   for(int i=0;i<object.LevelsCount();i++) 
     { 
      //--- get level description of chart object  
      string level_description=object.LevelDescription(i); 
      if(level_description==""
        { 
         //--- set level description of chart object 
         object.LevelDescription(i,"Level_"+IntegerToString(i)); 
        } 
     } 
  } 