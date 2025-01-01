Color (Get Method)

Gets the line color of the graphical object.

color Color() const

Return Value

Line color of the graphical object attached to the class instance. If there is no object attached, it returns CLR_NONE.

Color (Set Method)

Sets the line color of the graphical object.

bool Color(

color new_color

)

Parameters

new_color

[in] New value of a graphical object line color.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the color.

Example: