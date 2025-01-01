DocumentationSections
Color (Get Method)

Gets the line color of the graphical object.

color  Color() const

Return Value

Line color of the graphical object attached to the class instance. If there is no object attached, it returns CLR_NONE.

Color (Set Method)

Sets the line color of the graphical object.

bool  Color(
   color  new_color      // new color
   )

Parameters

new_color

[in]  New value of a graphical object line color.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the color.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Color 
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart() 
  { 
   CChartObject object; 
   //--- get color of chart object  
   color object_color=object.Color(); 
   if(object_color!=clrRed
     { 
     //--- set color of chart object 
     object.Color(clrRed); 
     } 
  } 