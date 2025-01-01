- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Color (Get Method)
Gets the line color of the graphical object.
|
color Color() const
Return Value
Line color of the graphical object attached to the class instance. If there is no object attached, it returns CLR_NONE.
Color (Set Method)
Sets the line color of the graphical object.
|
bool Color(
Parameters
new_color
[in] New value of a graphical object line color.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the color.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::Color