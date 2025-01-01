- ChartId
SetPoint
Sets new coordinates of the specified anchor point of the graphical object.
|
bool SetPoint(
Parameters
point
[in] Number of the graphical object anchor point.
new_time
[in] New value for the time coordinate of the specified anchor point.
new_price
[in] New value for price coordinate of the specified anchor point.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change coordinates of the point.
Example:
|
//--- example for CChartObject::SetPoint