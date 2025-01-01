SetPoint

Sets new coordinates of the specified anchor point of the graphical object.

bool SetPoint(

int point,

datetime new_time,

double new_price

)

Parameters

point

[in] Number of the graphical object anchor point.

new_time

[in] New value for the time coordinate of the specified anchor point.

new_price

[in] New value for price coordinate of the specified anchor point.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change coordinates of the point.

Example: