DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectName 

Name (Get Method)

Gets the name of the graphical object.

string  Name() const

Return Value

Name of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.

Name (Set Method)

Sets the name of the graphical object.

bool  Name(
   string  name      // new name
   )

Parameters

name

[in]  The new name of the graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the name.

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Name   
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;   
   //--- get name of chart object    
   string object_name=object.Name();   
   if(object_name!="MyChartObject")   
     {   
     //--- set name of chart object   
     object.Name("MyChartObject");   
     }   
  }   