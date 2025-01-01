Name (Get Method)

Gets the name of the graphical object.

string Name() const

Return Value

Name of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.

Name (Set Method)

Sets the name of the graphical object.

bool Name(

string name

)

Parameters

name

[in] The new name of the graphical object.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the name.

Example: