- ChartId
- Window
- Name
- NumPoints
- Attach
- SetPoint
- Delete
- Detach
- ShiftObject
- ShiftPoint
- Time
- Price
- Color
- Style
- Width
- Background
- Selected
- Selectable
- Description
- Tooltip
- Timeframes
- Z_Order
- CreateTime
- LevelsCount
- LevelColor
- LevelStyle
- LevelWidth
- LevelValue
- LevelDescription
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- Save
- Load
- Type
Name (Get Method)
Gets the name of the graphical object.
string Name() const
Return Value
Name of the graphical object attached to an instance of the class. If there is no attached object, it returns NULL.
Name (Set Method)
Sets the name of the graphical object.
bool Name(
Parameters
name
[in] The new name of the graphical object.
Return Value
true - success, false - cannot change the name.
Example:
//--- example for CChartObject::Name