MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsCChartObjectType 

Type

Gets the graphical object type ID.

virtual int  Type() const

Return Value

Object type ID (0x8888 for CChartObject).

Example:

//--- example for CChartObject::Type   
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh>   
//---   
void OnStart()   
  {   
   CChartObject object;
   //--- get object type   
   int type=object.Type();   
  }   