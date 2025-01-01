- ChartId
LevelValue (Get Method)
Gets the value of the specified level of a graphical object.
double LevelValue(
Parameters
level
[in] Number of a graphical object level.
Return Value
The value of the specified level of a graphical object that is bound to an instance of the class. If there is no bound object or the object has no level specified, returns EMPTY_VALUE.
LevelValue (Set Method)
Sets the value of the specified level of the graphical object.
bool LevelValue(
Parameters
level
[in] Number of a graphical object level.
new_value
[in] New value of the specified level of a graphical object.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot change the value.
Example:
//--- example for CChartObject::LevelValue