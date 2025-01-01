LevelValue (Get Method)

Gets the value of the specified level of a graphical object.

double LevelValue(

int level

) const

Parameters

level

[in] Number of a graphical object level.

Return Value

The value of the specified level of a graphical object that is bound to an instance of the class. If there is no bound object or the object has no level specified, returns EMPTY_VALUE.

LevelValue (Set Method)

Sets the value of the specified level of the graphical object.

bool LevelValue(

int level,

double new_value

)

Parameters

level

[in] Number of a graphical object level.

new_value

[in] New value of the specified level of a graphical object.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the value.

Example: