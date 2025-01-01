DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsLine ObjectsCChartObjectVLine 

CChartObjectVLine

CChartObjectVLine is a class for simplified access to "Vertical Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectVLine class provides access to "Vertical Line" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectVLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Vertical Line" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

See also

Object types, Graphic objects