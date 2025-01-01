CChartObjectVLine

CChartObjectVLine is a class for simplified access to "Vertical Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectVLine class provides access to "Vertical Line" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectVLine : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectVLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Vertical Line" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load

See also

Object types, Graphic objects