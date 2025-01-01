DocumentationSections
Graphic Objects

This section contains the technical details of working with classes of graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.

The use of classes of graphical objects will save time when creating custom programs (scripts, Expert Advisors).

MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of graphical objects) is located in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\ChartObjects folder.

Class/Group

Description

CChartObject

Base class of a graphic object

Lines

Group classes "Lines"

Channels

Group classes "Channels"

Gann Tools

Group classes "Gann"

Fibonacci Tools

Group classes "Fibonacci"

Elliott Tools

Group classes "Elliott"

Shapes

Group classes "Shapes"

Arrows

Group classes "Arrows"

Controls

Group classes "Controls"