- CChartObject
- Line Objects
- Channel Objects
- Gann Tools
- Fibonacci Tools
- Elliott Tools
- Shape Objects
- Arrow Objects
- Control Objects
Graphic Objects
This section contains the technical details of working with classes of graphical objects and a description of the relevant components of the MQL5 Standard Library.
The use of classes of graphical objects will save time when creating custom programs (scripts, Expert Advisors).
MQL5 Standard Library (in terms of graphical objects) is located in the working directory of the terminal in the Include\ChartObjects folder.
Class/Group
Description
Base class of a graphic object
Group classes "Lines"
Group classes "Channels"
Group classes "Gann"
Group classes "Fibonacci"
Group classes "Elliott"
Group classes "Shapes"
Group classes "Arrows"
Group classes "Controls"