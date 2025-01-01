DocumentationSections
CChartObjectTriangle

CChartObjectTriangle is a class for simplified access to "Triangle" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectTriangle class provides access to "Triangle" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectTriangle : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsShapes.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTriangle

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Triangle" graphical object

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

