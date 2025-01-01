Selected (Get Method)

Gets the flag indicating that a graphical object is selected. In other words - if the graphical object is selected or not.

bool Selected() const

Return Value

The state that the object, attached to an instance of the class, is selected. If there is no attached object, returns false.

Selected (Set Method)

Sets the flag indicating that the graphical object is selected.

bool Selected(

bool selected

)

Parameters

selected

[in] New value of the flag indicating that a graphical object is selected.

Return Value

true - success, false - cannot change the flag.

Example: