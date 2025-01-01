CChartObjectFiboTimes

CChartObjectFiboTimes is a class for simplified access to "Fibonacci Time Zones" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectFiboTimes class provides access to "Fibonacci Time Zones" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectFiboTimes : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectFiboTimes

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Fibonacci Time Zones" graphical object Input/output virtual Type Virtual method of identification

