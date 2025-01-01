CChartObjectBmpLabel

CChartObjectBmpLabel is a class for simplified access to "Bitmap Label" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectBmpLabel class provides access to "Bitmap Label" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectBmpLabel : public CChartObject

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectBmpLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "BmpLabel" graphical object Properties X_Distance Gets/sets "X_Distance" property Y_Distance Gets/sets "Y_Distance" property X_Offset Gets/sets "X_Offset" property Y_Offset Gets/sets "Y_Offset" property Corner Gets/sets "Corner" property X_Size Gets/sets "X_Size" property Y_Size Gets/sets "Y_Size" property BmpFileOn Gets/sets "BmpFileOn" property for button pressed state (On) BmpFileOff Gets/sets "BmpFileOff" property for button depressed state (Off) State Gets/sets "Button State" property (Pressed/Depressed) Time "Stub" for time coordinate change Price "Stub" for price coordinate change Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

See also

Object types, Object properties, Chart angle, Graphic objects