CChartObjectBmpLabel

CChartObjectBmpLabel is a class for simplified access to "Bitmap Label" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectBmpLabel class provides access to "Bitmap Label" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectBmpLabel : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsBmpControls.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectBmpLabel

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "BmpLabel" graphical object

Properties

 

X_Distance

Gets/sets "X_Distance" property

Y_Distance

Gets/sets "Y_Distance" property

X_Offset

Gets/sets "X_Offset" property

Y_Offset

Gets/sets "Y_Offset" property

Corner

Gets/sets "Corner" property

X_Size

Gets/sets "X_Size" property

Y_Size

Gets/sets "Y_Size" property

BmpFileOn

Gets/sets "BmpFileOn" property for button pressed state (On)

BmpFileOff

Gets/sets "BmpFileOff" property for button depressed state (Off)

State

Gets/sets "Button State" property (Pressed/Depressed)

Time

"Stub" for time coordinate change

Price

"Stub" for price coordinate change

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

See also

Object types, Object properties, Chart angle, Graphic objects